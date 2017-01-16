‘Living the Queen’s Code’ book club starts Jan. 23 | TheUnion.com

An eight-week class series and book club to explore The Queen’s Code by Alison Armstrong starts 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday at Inner Path Yoga Studio, 200 Commercial St., Nevada City.

The book club, facilitated by relationship counselor Maeve Fry, costs $200 ($20 discount if registered online by Friday).

“I will lead the class through an exploration of the principles of the Queen’s Code,” Fry said. “It’s a life-changing experience of what empowered partnership can be.

“Written in fictional novel style, The Queen’s Code describes a code of honor among women that totally transforms their relationship to themselves and all men in their lives,” she added.

Some of the benefits of the class include, according to Fry: “Learning simple, but powerful, approaches for more fulfilling relationships with men, all the while, feeling more empowered and alive as a woman,” she said. “Gaining the understanding needed to get what we want from men naturally, leading them to treat women with the respect, devotion and honor we desire and deserve.”

To register, visit http://relationshipigniters.com/living-the-queens-code-book-club.html.

For questions, email: maeve@relationshipigniters.com or 530-613-6833 for more information.