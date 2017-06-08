‘Light of Day’ on display at Nevada City Winery | TheUnion.com

Showing at the Nevada City Winery tasting room during the month of June, will be "Light of Day," by local photographer Mike Shea (http://www.tritonephoto.com).

The exhibit features studies of both natural and man-made subjects, with emphasis on color, form, and texture. The images were photographed mid-day, rather than during the morning or evening hours, when photographers generally prefer taking natural light images. Hence, "Light of Day."

Shea's images have won many first place prizes, including "Best of Division" at the Nevada County Fair and "Best Photograph of the Year" at the Nevada County Camera Club, and he is a four-time nominee in the international "Black and White Spider Awards" competition. For the past several years, his work has been included in juried shows at the Riverfront Gallery in Petaluma.

Locally, Shea has been an official photographer for the KVMR Celtic Festival, so you may have seen his images on T-shirts and promotional materials for the festival. In addition, Mike's images of musicians have appeared on the cover and inside pages of Blues Music Magazine, Downbeat, and Elmore, and in the book, The Language of the Blues: From Alcorub to Zuzu, as well as other music-related publications and on CD jackets.

An opening reception will be held at the winery 5-7 p.m. Saturday, June 10. The winery is located at 321 Spring Street in Nevada City and is open daily from noon until 5 p.m.