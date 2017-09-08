Let’s get virtual

WHAT: Nevada City Film Festival After Dark Series presents All The Feels!: An Evening for the Senses

The Nevada City Film Festival has never been an organization to shy away from a good party, even more so if it's a celebration of all things art and film.

Keeping with this tradition, the festival invites the public to join them Saturday, Sept. 9 from 6 p.m. to midnight for "All The Feels!" an indoor-outdoor exhibition of visual, auditory and tactile arts which they describe as "a chance to tune into all the senses."

Art

"All The Feels!" will display the artwork of a number of visual artists from a variety of mediums in the Osborn Woods Gallery.

Fiber artist Juli Elin will showcase her tactile, bodily pieces mixed with natural materials and human-made materials and emotions.

Chef and artist Rene Medina will display a collection of paintings and mixed media sculptures.

Downtown L.A. artist and former Nevada City local Jacob Gouveia-Goodrich is featuring his signature ceramic faces and Nevada City's own Rahlene Weeden, a sculptural artist and arts advocate, will be on-site with her whimsical pop-up Stardust Station.

The show will be on exhibit in the gallery throughout the weekend and can be viewed during the following gallery hours: Friday and Saturday from 5-9 p.m., Sunday from 6-7:30 p.m. and Monday from 4-7 p.m.

Music

KVMRx — the innovative online streaming community radio station — will be stationed outside providing music to welcome guests.

Nevada City Film Festival After Dark producer Erika Seward says, "KVMRx is on the cusp of something fresh and exciting. It's a natural fit to have them on-site to set the mood."

Beverages from the festival sponsors ol' Republic Brewery and Chacewater Wine will be available for the in-and-outdoor event which will encompass the entirety of the Miners Foundry.

At 9 p.m., the party will move indoors with a dance party in the Upper Gallery & Stone Hall with live music from Jumpsuit Records' DJs Scott Nice and Ryan Herr.

The pair are successful DJs and producers, with Nice recently releasing his follow up EP "One Under the Sun."

Nice — who is a regular DJ for Tuesday Ecstatic Dance Party at the Miners Foundry — brings the listeners' mind and heart into a flowing adventure through world music colors, while Herr focuses much of his attention on the medicinal aspects of music and dance.

Virtual reality

San Francisco-based Exit Reality will be on hand throughout the festival, including during All The Feels!, to provide virtual reality experiences for those interested in exploring the latest phenomenon.

Exit Reality explains, "We exist to deliver the ultimate VR experience! Opening the VR Channel by meeting [people] where they are; we make VR accessible anywhere."

One of the highlights of the evening's festivities will surely be the live virtual reality artistry taking place in the Stone Hall.

Visual artists, including Ryan McVay will use Google's Tilt Brush to "paint" a piece that will exist only in virtual reality. The difference is that their creations will be projected live on a large screen for attendees to witness in real time.

"This is a chance to explore other worlds," Seward said. "You get to enter the mind of these artists. As they do live brush-stroking, you see it displayed on the screen."

The Galactic Gallery and founder Zach Krausnick will also share explorations into perception and interaction with bodily experience, beginning at 9 p.m.

The outdoor and gallery experience is a free event from 6-9 p.m.

The dance party and live art, including all virtual reality content, begins at 9 p.m. and is $15.

Light concessions and a no-host bar will be available throughout the venue. Art will also be for sale.

"[All The Feels] is truly an immersive experience and one for the senses. I am so excited to be involved with the raw talent and heart of what these artists put into their work," Seward said. "What they do embodies the spirit, creativity and innovation of Nevada City. It's a nice mix of like-minded artists onto great things."

Source: Nevada City Film Festival.