Leta Gibney throws album release party Wednesday | TheUnion.com

Leta Gibney throws album release party Wednesday
December 29, 2016
KNOW & GO
WHAT: Leta Gibney’s Solo CD Release Party
WHEN: Wednesday, Jan. 4 from 6:30-8:30pm
WHERE: FoxHound Espresso and Coffee Broaster, 317 Spring St., Nevada City
INFO: Leta Gibney at facebook and YouTube. The new cd will be available at the event. All ages. No cover.
Local jazz singer-songwriter Leta Gibney celebrates the release of her first solo album next week in Nevada City at the FoxHound Cafe.
Gibney, joined by guitarist Lauren Avery, will perform 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 4 at the FoxHound Cafe, 317 Spring St., Nevada City (all ages, no cover).
The duo will play originals and songs by Gregory Isaacs, Dawn Penn, Leonard Cohen, Mungo Jerry, Tanya Stephens, Nina Simone, Bob Dylan, Duffy, Elle King, Bill Withers, Devil Makes Three, Marvin Gaye, Amy Winehouse and more.
“It’s a little bit of roots reggae with some country, folk and a bit of pop with a lot of soul. We may even sprinkle a little jazz and flamenco on top,” Gibney said.
For more information, see Leta Gibney at Facebook and on YouTube.
Facebook link: https://www.facebook.com/events/217468252042946/
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Entertainment
Trending Sitewide
- Nevada County sheriff says Dustin Kirk raised gun at deputies before he was fatally shot
- Nevada County sheriff says Dustin Kirk raised gun at deputies before he was fatally shot
- UPDATE: Dustin Kirk shot 5 times, 2 of the shots were fatal
- Bear River, Nevada County community packs Crossroads Church to say goodbye to Jude Douden
- Not into skiing? Here are six fun winter activities in Tahoe that don’t involve hitting the slopes