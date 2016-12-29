Leta Gibney throws album release party Wednesday | TheUnion.com

INFO: Leta Gibney at facebook and YouTube. The new cd will be available at the event. All ages. No cover.

Local jazz singer-songwriter Leta Gibney celebrates the release of her first solo album next week in Nevada City at the FoxHound Cafe.

Gibney, joined by guitarist Lauren Avery, will perform 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 4 at the FoxHound Cafe, 317 Spring St., Nevada City (all ages, no cover).

The duo will play originals and songs by Gregory Isaacs, Dawn Penn, Leonard Cohen, Mungo Jerry, Tanya Stephens, Nina Simone, Bob Dylan, Duffy, Elle King, Bill Withers, Devil Makes Three, Marvin Gaye, Amy Winehouse and more.

“It’s a little bit of roots reggae with some country, folk and a bit of pop with a lot of soul. We may even sprinkle a little jazz and flamenco on top,” Gibney said.

