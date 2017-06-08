Legends to Go: musical comedy on stage through July 1 at Off Broadstreet | TheUnion.com

WHAT: Legends to Go, an outrageous musical comedy written & directed by John Driscoll

And the laughs just keep on coming at Off Broadstreet!

Jan Kopp comes out of retirement to join Lyra Dominguez, Tony Lauria and Andrew Kerr in this update of an OBS classic, "Legends to Go."

Laughter abounds as four dysfunctional assertiveness training rejects struggle to cope with the demands of their new on-call celebrity impersonation business. Wonderful mid-20th Century pop music.

Legends to Go offers a fun-filled trip through some zany scenes, all to the accompaniment of songs originally recorded by such 20th century "Legends" as Barbra Streisand, Willie Nelson, Tom Jones, Dolly Parton, Cher, Elvis, Tina Turner, The Temptations and many more. Songs include "Delilah," "Always on my Mind," "Who's Sorry Now?," "Material Girl," "The Lady is a Tramp," "I Walk The Line," "Mony Mony" and three dozen more chart-topping hits.

Pre-show entertainment is provided by Chris Crockett beginning one hour before show time for all performances. For information or for show reservations, please call Off Broadstreet at 530-265-8686 or visit the website at http://www.offbroadstreet.com.