Legends to Go: musical comedy on stage through July 1 at Off Broadstreet | TheUnion.com

Legends to Go: musical comedy on stage through July 1 at Off Broadstreet
June 8, 2017
KNOW & GO
WHAT: Legends to Go, an outrageous musical comedy written & directed by John Driscoll
WHEN: Fridays & Saturdays, 8:15 p.m., through July 1
WHERE: Off Broadstreet Cabaret Dessert Theatre, 305 Commercial St., Nevada City
TICKETS: Admission $27; reservations 530-265-8686
And the laughs just keep on coming at Off Broadstreet!
Jan Kopp comes out of retirement to join Lyra Dominguez, Tony Lauria and Andrew Kerr in this update of an OBS classic, "Legends to Go."
Laughter abounds as four dysfunctional assertiveness training rejects struggle to cope with the demands of their new on-call celebrity impersonation business. Wonderful mid-20th Century pop music.
Legends to Go offers a fun-filled trip through some zany scenes, all to the accompaniment of songs originally recorded by such 20th century "Legends" as Barbra Streisand, Willie Nelson, Tom Jones, Dolly Parton, Cher, Elvis, Tina Turner, The Temptations and many more. Songs include "Delilah," "Always on my Mind," "Who's Sorry Now?," "Material Girl," "The Lady is a Tramp," "I Walk The Line," "Mony Mony" and three dozen more chart-topping hits.
Pre-show entertainment is provided by Chris Crockett beginning one hour before show time for all performances. For information or for show reservations, please call Off Broadstreet at 530-265-8686 or visit the website at http://www.offbroadstreet.com.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Entertainment
Trending Sitewide
- Nevada County wreck: Both lanes reopened on Highway 49 (VIDEO)
- Highway 49 wreck sends 3 to trauma centers, snarls traffic for hours (VIDEO)
- Grass Valley woman stuck in Hawaii after spinal injury
- Helping Paige: Family of 14-year-old Nevada City girl in need of funds for their daughter’s spinal surgery
- BREAKING: Nevada County authorities investigating homicide