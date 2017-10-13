Last weekend of Open Studio Art Tour

WHEN: Open Studios Art Tour Dates: Today and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WHO: The Center for the Arts

Over 70 local artists will welcome the public to 43 studios and art galleries during a free tour this weekend. The Center for the Arts presents the Fall Colors Open Studios Art Tour 2017 held on Saturday and Sunday.

It's an event that showcases a thriving arts community, two walk-able historic downtowns and nearby nature trails in a blaze of fall color.

Stop by The Center to meet local artists and view their work, plan a weekend tour, buy art, preview upcoming shows and check out The Center's youth workshops.

Each Studio Tour has one work of art on exhibit at The Center. Pick up your free guide and preview the works and decide where you want to go on the tour.

Throughout the tour, the public will get the chance to meet artists and view new work and buy original art in a wide range of media and styles. The tour allows art lovers the chance to see the artists' workspace — the place where art is made — watch live demonstrations, and learn about the art process from concept to completion.

This year's tour features painters, printmakers, photographers, ceramicists, illustrators, jewelers, designers, woodworkers and more. Up to 28 artists on the tour will offer demonstrations and special projects.

Recommended Stories For You

Participants are encouraged to experience all that the community has to offer by checking out local shops and restaurants and community events like the Saturday Farmers Markets.

To plan a tour, look for the Fall Colors Art Tour Guide Companion that will include: artist information, maps, nature trails, weekend events, live music and a list of tasting rooms and restaurants.

Copies of Fall Colors tour guides are available at: The Center for the Arts, Art Works Gallery, ASIF Studios, BriarPatch Co-op, Grass Valley & Nevada City Chambers, Summer Thymes, The Artist Workshop, the Alexander Gallery and LeeAnn Brook Fine Art.

For latest updates, online maps and a downloadable guide, visit openstudiostour.org

For more information, call 530-274-8384 x19.