Ladies, look no further for a fun night out.

Sierra Cinemas invites you to the first Ladies Night at the Movies series this September. For four Wednesdays, the cinema will screen a classic movie and offer food and drink specials in the CineCafe.

Mystic Pizza

The series begins with "Mystic Pizza" (1988), stars Julia Roberts in her breakout role as one of three sisters working at a pizza parlour in Mystic, Connecticut.

Sister Kat (Annabeth Gish), shortly off to Yale, finds herself drawn to a local architect she is babysitting for, while her more rebellious sister, Daisy (Roberts) starts dating a guy from the money side of the tracks. Jojo (Lili Taylor) leaves her man at the altar; she loves him but shies away from commitment.

Meanwhile the fame of the pizza continues to spread; it seems to contain something almost ….. mystic. Funny, romantic, and honest, Mystic Pizza feels timeless but also fits into the classic 1980s coming of age film tradition. Mystic Pizza plays Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 7 p.m.

Recommended Stories For You

Steel Magnolias

The second movie in the series is "Steel Magnolias" (1989), the funniest movie ever to make you cry.

Featuring an incomparable ensemble of six actresses, including Julia Roberts (in an Oscar-nominated performance as Shelby), Olympia Dukakis, Daryl Hannah, Sally Field, Dolly Parton, and Shirley Maclaine.

The film revolves around Truvy's Beauty Parlor in a small parish in modern-day Louisiana and the close-knit circle of friends whose lives come together there. Also starring Sam Shepard. Bring your tissues and be prepared for a good belly laugh. "Steel Magnolias" plays Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 7 p.m.

Thelma & Louise

Fast forward a couple of years, and we move out west for "Thelma & Louise" (1991), starring Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis.

This is the story of an Arkansas waitress and a housewife who decide to break out of their normal lives and hit the road. Their journey turns into a flight after Louise shoots a man who threatens to rape Thelma.

The film, directed by Ridley Scott, was nominated for six Oscar's and quickly became a classic feminist take on the buddy movie. Also starring Brad Pitt and Harvey Keitel. "Thelma & Louise" plays Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 7 p.m.

Mean Girls

Jumping ahead a decade, the final film in the series is "Mean Girls" (2004).

Written by and starring Tina Fey, the movie tells the story of Cady Heron, daughter of zoologist parents who enters Chicago public high school after being homeschooled in Africa for 15 years.

Heron (Lindsey Lohan) is a hit with The Plastics, the A-list girl clique at her new school, until she makes the mistake of falling for Aaron Samuels, the ex-boyfriend of alpha Plastic Regina George. Also starring Amanda Seyfried, Rachel McAdams, and Amy Poehler. "Mean Girls" plays Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 7 p.m.

The CineCafe at Sierra Cinemas features local and regional breweries including Ol' Republic, Three Forks Brewing, Crooked Lane and Sierra Nevada, as well as wines from Lucchesi Vinyards. Popular summer drinks include mimosas and the Rosé spritzer. Ladies Night specials will include a $5 drink special and favorites from the CineCafe menu.

Ladies Night at the Movies happens every Wednesday in September at Sierra Cinemas.