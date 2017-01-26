L.A. TV composer, performer at Nugget Fringe | TheUnion.com

WHAT: Symphonic/jazz/rock by the NJA featuring Jerry Grant & Dave Riddles-saxophones

This year, the Nugget Fringe Festival is featuring an out-of the box presentation of the Nujazz Alternative Virtual Orchestra.

The orchestra is the invention of composer-conductor-performer Jerry Grant, who spans the music world as a creator of music for television and film, having scored over 500 episodes of television and six features.

Composing for the concert hall has been woven throughout his career in commercial music as a composer of chamber, orchestral and choral music.

Along with this busy schedule, Grant and the Nujazz Alternative was born in Los Angeles with 13 world-class studio musicians. It reflected his musical journey as a composer of dramatic, classical, jazz and rock music into a fusion of symphonic-jazz-rock.

The result was the album, “Rush Hour — Jerry Grant and the L.A. Nujazz Alternative,” which received world-wide play.

The reinvention of the NJA here features Grant and Dave Riddles live on tenor & baritone saxophones.

The Nujazz Alternative Virtual Orchestra performs at 151 Union Square on Mill Street, Grass Valley at 7 p.m. Friday as part of the Nugget Fringe Theater Festival.

For more info go to http://www.nuggetfringe.com and http://www.nujazzalternative.com. Tickets are $10.