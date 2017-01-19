KVMR offers 3 live remote music, theater broadcasts | TheUnion.com

Three consecutive nights, three different cities, three live remote music and theater broadcasts.

That’s how KVMR 89.5 FM is hoping to kick off its remote broadcast year this week by doing something they’ve never done before.

Thursday will be broadcast of the 3rd annual Nugget Fringe Theater Festival signature kickoff party from 151 Union Square in Grass Valley (broadcast 7 p.m. to 9p.m., 89.5 FM, kvmr.org streaming).

Friday is the program “On The Road Live” in its long-awaited return to the newly re-opened Palms Playhouse in Winters for an 8 p.m concert featuring KVMR favorites and roots/bluegrass artists The Rita Hosking Trio and Nevada County’s own Barwick and Siegfried.

And Saturday KVMR goes up in its four-stop elevator to the neighboring Nevada Theatre, where the Nevada City station will broadcast a “Happy Birthday, Janis” musical revue celebrating the music of rock icon Janis Joplin and other memorable songs of the ‘60s era. (8 p.m., 89.5 FM, kvmr.org streaming)

“By emphasizing live broadcasts of grassroots music and theater, we’re making a positive statement celebrating the localized and regionalized arts and culture scene,” says KVMR Program Director Steve Baker.

GETTING FRINGY

The whole Fringe Theater movement has its roots in Edinburgh, Scotland, where local artisans in 1947 took offense at the city hosting an expensive world theater festival, according to local co-executive producer Scott Ewing.

“Hey, they said ‘we’ve got plenty of great people and artists here’,” recalls Ewing. “And so they held a festival on the fringes.”

It’s grown into a world-wide movement that came to Nevada County in 2015, with the number of performances growing locally from 13 the first year to 33 in its third.

“13 to 33 shows, we’ve gone from demonic to masonic,” quips Ewing, whose wife is co-executive producer of the event with Scott.

According to Ewing, it’s for performers with new, unusual, cutting edge material who want to get onstage “without having to wait around for somebody to say yes to them.”

The KVMR special broadcast will offer most of the kickoff ceremonies, with 2-5 minute previews or explanations of each show or performer.

“You get a smattering so you can see what fits you,” explains Ewing.

And, on radio, you get to hear what fits you including performance art, burlesque, serious drama, talks, sketch comedy, music concerts, solo shows and even the award-winning “An Intimate Evening With Death Herself.”

Again, this free opening event takes place 6 p.m. Thursday at 151 Union Square on Mill Street, with a live broadcast of the Fringe performers from 7 to 9 p.m.

WELCOME BACK, PALMS

Almost exactly a year ago, the venerable club the Palms Playhouse closed its doors after nearly 40 years first in Davis and later in Winters.

“KVMR and the Palms were soulmates,” notes Baker. “They long booked artists often heard on KVMR in the years before shows migrated here.”

Now the Palms is back in business, with a pair of sellouts among its first three shows.

Friday brings an all regional bill that “On The Road Live” producer Wesley Robertson calls “a dream come true.”

“The talented Rita Hosking and her trio, and our very own Kathy Barlick and Pete Siegfried, all KVMR favorites, and they’re at the Palms as it starts its comeback,” he drools. “Life gets better than this, but only sometimes.”

Hosking has been picking up raves across the bluegrass, folk and roots music worlds. The live broadcast begins at 8 p.m. (89.5 FM, kvmr.org streaming)

74 IS THE NEW…?

Once again, Janis Joplin becomes alive on stage at the Nevada Theatre this Friday and Saturday in the Legacy Productions musical revue, “Happy Birthday, Janis”. She’d be 74 years old this week.

The musical revue, starring Sue LeGate Halford as the historic acclaimed singer and featuring the band Dave and The Cool Beans, will become the first live musical broadcast by KVMR this coming Saturday night at 8 p.m.

In addition to Joplin’s songs, the show also features music of the Grateful Dead, Beatles, Sonny & Cher, jefferson Airplane, The Doobie Brothers and others.

Tickets are still available for both shows, and you can be part of the Saturday theater audience that’ll be heard on radio with tickets available at the Bookseller (Grass Valley), Harmony Books (Nevada City) and online at LeGacy Presents.com

Now if the wiring and internet can get the station solid signals from Grass Valley and Winters, it’ll be a remote broadcast trifecta for the first time.

Inauguration live on kvmr

KVMR will offer coverage of Friday morning’s Presidential Inauguration ceremony, with coverage from Amy Goodman and Democracy Now! beginning at approximately 8:30 a.m. The station will also offer an international perspective from the BBC and KVMR’s Elisa Parker is expected to be live on the scene as well.

On The Air is a weekly irreverent look at Nevada City's volunteer-driven, eclectic community radio station at 89.5 FM and streaming at kvmr.org.