KVMR music hosts pick their favorite albums of the year | TheUnion.com

KVMR music hosts pick their favorite albums of the year
December 26, 2016
Proof that KVMR 89.5 FM plays a wide variety of music is certainly in the pudding below.
Very few 2016 albums — and even fewer “best sellers” — show up on multiple lists compiled by some of the Nevada City radio station’s 120 or so program hosts/volunteer broadcasters.
Welcome to a cross-section of a station deeply steeped in musical diversity.
Bill Emerson – Trance-It Lounge – Tuesdays, 1p.m.-Midnight
Ital Tek – Hollowed
Bauer – Aa
Eric Prydz – Opus
Tyco – Epoch
Kaytranada – 99.9%
The Field – The Follower
Tim Hecker – Love Streams
Falty DL – Heaven Is For Quitters
Various Artists – Ten Years Of Med School
Connie Coale – Wednesday Music Magazine,-4-6 p.m.
Elephant Revival – Petals
Handmade Moments – Eye in the Sky
Sarah Jarosz – Undercurrent
Regina Spektor – Remember Us to Life
Van Morrison – Keep Me Singing
Bonnie Raitt – Dig in Deep
Edy – Road Dog Radio – Thursdays, 10 p.m.-Midnight
Astronautalis – Cut the Body Loose
A Tribe Called Quest – We got it from Here… Thank You 4 Your service
De La Soul – and the Anonymous Nobody…
Jonathan Emile – The Lover/Fighter Document
Saul Williams – MartyrLoserKing
Bobby Capri – Remote Viewing
Myka9 & Factor – Famous Future Time Travel
Atmosphere – Fishing Blues
RJD2 – Dame Fortune
Pause MC – Blue Ep
Eric Rice – County Line Bluegrass – Saturdays, 10 a.m. – Noon
Greensky Bluegrass – Shouted, Written Down & Quoted
Kristin Scott Benson – Stringworks
The Earls Of Leicester – Rattle & Roar
Sam Bush – Storyman
Michael Cleveland – Fiddler’s Dream
Barwick & Siegfried – Long Time Gone
Ron Block – Hogan’s House of Music
Gary Wells – Crooked Highway – Sundays, 7-10 a.m.
Drive-by Truckers – American Band
C.W. Stoneking – Gon’ Boogaloo
Bob Mould – Patch the Sky
The Devil Makes Three – Redemption and Ruin
John Doe – The Westerner
Lydia Loveless – Real
Various Artists – Highway Prayer – Tribute to Adam Carroll
Waco Brothers – Going Down in History
Jon Dee Graham – Knoxville Skyline
Dinosaur Jr. – Give a Glimpse of What Yer Not
M. Ward – More Rain
Greg Jewett – Monday Music Magazine, 4-6 p.m.
Atmosphere – Fishing Blues
Sam Beam & Jesca Hoop – Love Letter for Fire
Jean-Michel Jarre – Electroics 2: The Heart of Noise
Minor Victories – Minor Victories
Mothers – When You Walk a Long Distance, You Are Tired
onDeadWaves – onDeadWaves
Santigold – 99 cents
A Tribe Called Red – We Are The Halluci Nation
The Veils – Total Depravity
Wax Tailor – By Any Beats Necessary
The Winterlings – You Are Acres
Hap Hazard – Music Magazine – Fridays, 4-6 p.m.
Marissa Nadler – Strangers
Kevin Morby – Singing Saw
Hope Sandoval & the Warm Inventions – Until The Hunter
Agnes Obel – Citizen Of Glass
La Femme – Mystère
John Adams – Early Morning Ramble – Fridays, 4-7 a.m.
Birds of Chicago – Real Midnight
Mandolin Orange – Blindfaller
Barwick & Siegfried – Long Time Gone
The Stray Birds – Magic Fire
John Prine – For Better, Or Worse
Gillian Welch – Boots No. 1: The Official Revival Bootleg
The Goodbye Girls – Snowy Side of the Mountain
Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley – The Country Blues
Frank Solivan – Family, Friends & Heroes
The Wooks – Little Circles
David Grisman & Del McCoury – Del & Dawg Live!
Sam Bush – Storyman
The Boxcars – Familiar With the Ground
The Savage Hearts – Playing It Forward
Johnny Gallagher – Tuesday Music Magazine, 4 -6 p.m.
Stewart Lindsey – Spitballin’
Santana – Santana IV
Charles Bradley – Changes
Johnny Rawles – Tiger In A Cage
Parker Millsap – The Very Last Day
Reid Jamieson – Dear Leonard
John Rumsey – Four Strong Winds – Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-Noon
Paul Sachs – Love is Love
Jed Marum – Callia’s Waltz
C. Daniel Boling – Thee Houses
Jubilant Bridge – A Bell A Bird A Star
Barwick & Siegfried – Long Time Gone
Runa – Live
Brother Sun – Weights & Wings
The Stray Birds – Magic Fire
Various Artists – Joan Baez 75th Birthday Celebration
Joyce Miller – Bedhead Radio – Thursdays, 4-7 a.m.
Courtney Marie Andrews – Honest Life
Caleb Clauder & Reeb Wilms – Innocent Road
Robbie Fulks – Upland Stories
Margaret Glassy – Emotions and Math
The Harmonic Tone Revealers – The Harmonic Tone Revealers
Sarah Jarosz – Undercurrent
Jim Kweskin & Geoff Muldaur – Penny’s Farm
Xenia Rubbings – Black Terry Cat
Silk Road Ensemble – Sing Me Home
Matt Wilson’s Big Happy Family – Beginning of a Memor
Kim Rogers – Good Stuff – Thursdays, 2-4pm
The Cactus Blossoms – You’re Dreaming
Brennen Leigh Sings Lefty Frizzell
Michael Cleveland – Fiddler’s Dream
The Lonely Heartstring Band – Deep Water
The Avett Brothers – True Sadness
Bonnie Raitt – Dig In Deep
Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley – The Country Blues
Western Centuries – Weight Of The World
Sturgill Simpson – A Sailor’s Guide To Earth
Terri Hendrix – Love You Strong
The Malpass Brothers – Self-Titled
Parker Millsap – The Very Last Day
Dwight Yoakum – Swimmin’ Pools, Movie Stars
Robert Earl Keen – Live Dinner Reunion
Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt & Emmylou Harris – The Complete Trio Collection
Laura Miller – Diamonds & Rust – Saturdays, 6-8 p.m.
Various Artists – Joan Baez 75th Birthday Celebration
Lucinda Williams – The Ghosts Of Highway 20
John Prine – For Better Or Worse
Various Artists – The Life & Songs Of Emmylou Harris
Mary Chapin Carpenter – The Things That We Are Made Of
Mark Leviton – Pet Sounds – Wednesdays, 10 p.m.-Midnight
Leonard Cohen – You Want It Darker
Gov’t Mule – Tel-Star Sessions
Various Artists – Day Of the Dead
Esperanza Spaulding – Emily’s D+Evolution
Paul Simon – Stranger to Stranger
Case/Lang/Viers (Neko Case, K.D. Lang & Laura Veirs)
David Bowie – Blackstar
Jeff Buckley – You and I
Bob Dylan – The 1966 Live Recordings
Brad Mehldau – 10 Years Solo Live
Russ Roy – Blue 2 U – Thursdays, 12am-4am
Grit Grease & Tears – Deb Ryder
I’ll Sing The Blues For You – Trudy Lynn
Bonafide – Teresa James & The Rhythm Tramps
Blues Revival – Kat Riggins
Mary Jo Curry – Mary Jo Curry
A Force of Nature – Sari Schorr & The Engine Room
In Any Town – The Lucky Losers
True Believer – The Hard Swimmin’ Fish
The Long Journey Home – Vaneese Thomas
Sean Dooley – The New Bleat – Fridays, 2-4 p.m.
Tim Presley – The Wink
Kikagaku Moyo – House in the Tall Grass
The Fools – Self-Titled
Kevin Morby – Singing Saw
Florist – The Birds Outside Sang
Wake Up You Vol. 1 & 2: The Rise and Fall of Nigerian Rock, 1972-1977
The World – Managerial Material 7”
Angel Olsen – My Woman
Jackie Lynn (Circuit Des Yeux) – Jackie Lynn
Heron Oblivion – Self-Titled
Whitney – Light Upon The Lake
Thee Oh Sees – A Weird Exits/An Odd Entrances
Cate Le Bon – Crab Day
Sonny & The Sunsets – Moods Baby Moods
Big Thief – Masterpiece
Steve Cagle – Blues Spectrum – Sundays, 1-3 p.m.
Fantastic Negrito – The Last Days of Oakland
The Soul of John Black – Early In The Moanin’
Thornetta Davis – Honest Woman
Nancy Wright – Playdate!
Nick Moss Band – From the Root To the Fruit
Annika Chambers – Wild & Free
Corey Dennison Band
Curtis Salgado – The Beautiful Lowdown
Dennis Jones – Both Sides of the Tracks
Terri Odabi – My Blue Soul
Todd Wahoske – Todd’s Two Toos! – Friday Morning Show w/ Jerianne Van Dijk, 7am-10am
Radiohead – A Moon Shaped Pool
Parquet Courts – Human Performance
Mitski – Puberty 2
Aesop Rock – The Impossible Kid
D.D Dumbo – Utopia Defeated
A Tribe Called Quest – We got it from Here… Thank You 4 Your service
Woods – City Sun Eater In the River of Light
Savages – Adore Life
Jim James – Eternally Even
Dr. Dog – The Psychedelic Swamp
Thomas Greener – Ragged But Right – Saturdays, Noon-2pm
Yarn – This Is The Year
Augie Meyers – When You Used To Be Mine
Michael Doucet & Tom Rigney – Cajun Fandango
Neal Black & Larry Gardner – Guilty Saints
The Cactus Blossoms: You’re Dreaming
Jesse Dayton – The Revealer
Various Artists – Quiero Creedence
Dave & Phil Alvin – Lost Time
NEW YEAR’S BROADCAST
Tahoe’s Dead Winter Carpenters and the Bay Area’s Grateful Bluegrass Boys headline KVMR’s live remote broadcast of a New Years Eve concert this Saturday at the Auburn Events Center, beginning at 8 p.m. (89.5 FM, kvmr.org streaming).
Other surprises may be had during the broadcast.
On The Air is a weekly irreverent look at Nevada City’s volunteer-driven, eclectic community radio station at 89.5 FM and streaming at kvmr.org. Complete KVMR schedule available at the station’s website, http://www.kvmr.org The station now features an easy-to-use archive of all music shows for two weeks and talk shows for two months at archive.kvmr.org
