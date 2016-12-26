KVMR music hosts pick their favorite albums of the year | TheUnion.com

Proof that KVMR 89.5 FM plays a wide variety of music is certainly in the pudding below.

Very few 2016 albums — and even fewer “best sellers” — show up on multiple lists compiled by some of the Nevada City radio station’s 120 or so program hosts/volunteer broadcasters.

Welcome to a cross-section of a station deeply steeped in musical diversity.

Bill Emerson – Trance-It Lounge – Tuesdays, 1p.m.-Midnight

Ital Tek – Hollowed

Bauer – Aa

Eric Prydz – Opus

Tyco – Epoch

Kaytranada – 99.9%

The Field – The Follower

Tim Hecker – Love Streams

Falty DL – Heaven Is For Quitters

Various Artists – Ten Years Of Med School

Connie Coale – Wednesday Music Magazine,-4-6 p.m.

Elephant Revival – Petals

Handmade Moments – Eye in the Sky

Sarah Jarosz – Undercurrent

Regina Spektor – Remember Us to Life

Van Morrison – Keep Me Singing

Bonnie Raitt – Dig in Deep

Edy – Road Dog Radio – Thursdays, 10 p.m.-Midnight

Astronautalis – Cut the Body Loose

A Tribe Called Quest – We got it from Here… Thank You 4 Your service

De La Soul – and the Anonymous Nobody…

Jonathan Emile – The Lover/Fighter Document

Saul Williams – MartyrLoserKing

Bobby Capri – Remote Viewing

Myka9 & Factor – Famous Future Time Travel

Atmosphere – Fishing Blues

RJD2 – Dame Fortune

Pause MC – Blue Ep

Eric Rice – County Line Bluegrass – Saturdays, 10 a.m. – Noon

Greensky Bluegrass – Shouted, Written Down & Quoted

Kristin Scott Benson – Stringworks

The Earls Of Leicester – Rattle & Roar

Sam Bush – Storyman

Michael Cleveland – Fiddler’s Dream

Barwick & Siegfried – Long Time Gone

Ron Block – Hogan’s House of Music

Gary Wells – Crooked Highway – Sundays, 7-10 a.m.

Drive-by Truckers – American Band

C.W. Stoneking – Gon’ Boogaloo

Bob Mould – Patch the Sky

The Devil Makes Three – Redemption and Ruin

John Doe – The Westerner

Lydia Loveless – Real

Various Artists – Highway Prayer – Tribute to Adam Carroll

Waco Brothers – Going Down in History

Jon Dee Graham – Knoxville Skyline

Dinosaur Jr. – Give a Glimpse of What Yer Not

M. Ward – More Rain

Greg Jewett – Monday Music Magazine, 4-6 p.m.

Atmosphere – Fishing Blues

Sam Beam & Jesca Hoop – Love Letter for Fire

Jean-Michel Jarre – Electroics 2: The Heart of Noise

Minor Victories – Minor Victories

Mothers – When You Walk a Long Distance, You Are Tired

onDeadWaves – onDeadWaves

Santigold – 99 cents

A Tribe Called Red – We Are The Halluci Nation

The Veils – Total Depravity

Wax Tailor – By Any Beats Necessary

The Winterlings – You Are Acres

Hap Hazard – Music Magazine – Fridays, 4-6 p.m.

Marissa Nadler – Strangers

Kevin Morby – Singing Saw

Hope Sandoval & the Warm Inventions – Until The Hunter

Agnes Obel – Citizen Of Glass

La Femme – Mystère

John Adams – Early Morning Ramble – Fridays, 4-7 a.m.

Birds of Chicago – Real Midnight

Mandolin Orange – Blindfaller

Barwick & Siegfried – Long Time Gone

The Stray Birds – Magic Fire

John Prine – For Better, Or Worse

Gillian Welch – Boots No. 1: The Official Revival Bootleg

The Goodbye Girls – Snowy Side of the Mountain

Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley – The Country Blues

Frank Solivan – Family, Friends & Heroes

The Wooks – Little Circles

David Grisman & Del McCoury – Del & Dawg Live!

Sam Bush – Storyman

The Boxcars – Familiar With the Ground

The Savage Hearts – Playing It Forward

Johnny Gallagher – Tuesday Music Magazine, 4 -6 p.m.

Stewart Lindsey – Spitballin’

Santana – Santana IV

Charles Bradley – Changes

Johnny Rawles – Tiger In A Cage

Parker Millsap – The Very Last Day

Reid Jamieson – Dear Leonard

John Rumsey – Four Strong Winds – Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-Noon

Paul Sachs – Love is Love

Jed Marum – Callia’s Waltz

C. Daniel Boling – Thee Houses

Jubilant Bridge – A Bell A Bird A Star

Barwick & Siegfried – Long Time Gone

Runa – Live

Brother Sun – Weights & Wings

The Stray Birds – Magic Fire

Various Artists – Joan Baez 75th Birthday Celebration

Joyce Miller – Bedhead Radio – Thursdays, 4-7 a.m.

Courtney Marie Andrews – Honest Life

Caleb Clauder & Reeb Wilms – Innocent Road

Robbie Fulks – Upland Stories

Margaret Glassy – Emotions and Math

The Harmonic Tone Revealers – The Harmonic Tone Revealers

Sarah Jarosz – Undercurrent

Jim Kweskin & Geoff Muldaur – Penny’s Farm

Xenia Rubbings – Black Terry Cat

Silk Road Ensemble – Sing Me Home

Matt Wilson’s Big Happy Family – Beginning of a Memor

Kim Rogers – Good Stuff – Thursdays, 2-4pm

The Cactus Blossoms – You’re Dreaming

Brennen Leigh Sings Lefty Frizzell

Michael Cleveland – Fiddler’s Dream

The Lonely Heartstring Band – Deep Water

The Avett Brothers – True Sadness

Bonnie Raitt – Dig In Deep

Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley – The Country Blues

Western Centuries – Weight Of The World

Sturgill Simpson – A Sailor’s Guide To Earth

Terri Hendrix – Love You Strong

The Malpass Brothers – Self-Titled

Parker Millsap – The Very Last Day

Dwight Yoakum – Swimmin’ Pools, Movie Stars

Robert Earl Keen – Live Dinner Reunion

Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt & Emmylou Harris – The Complete Trio Collection

Laura Miller – Diamonds & Rust – Saturdays, 6-8 p.m.

Various Artists – Joan Baez 75th Birthday Celebration

Lucinda Williams – The Ghosts Of Highway 20

John Prine – For Better Or Worse

Various Artists – The Life & Songs Of Emmylou Harris

Mary Chapin Carpenter – The Things That We Are Made Of

Mark Leviton – Pet Sounds – Wednesdays, 10 p.m.-Midnight

Leonard Cohen – You Want It Darker

Gov’t Mule – Tel-Star Sessions

Various Artists – Day Of the Dead

Esperanza Spaulding – Emily’s D+Evolution

Paul Simon – Stranger to Stranger

Case/Lang/Viers (Neko Case, K.D. Lang & Laura Veirs)

David Bowie – Blackstar

Jeff Buckley – You and I

Bob Dylan – The 1966 Live Recordings

Brad Mehldau – 10 Years Solo Live

Russ Roy – Blue 2 U – Thursdays, 12am-4am

Grit Grease & Tears – Deb Ryder

I’ll Sing The Blues For You – Trudy Lynn

Bonafide – Teresa James & The Rhythm Tramps

Blues Revival – Kat Riggins

Mary Jo Curry – Mary Jo Curry

A Force of Nature – Sari Schorr & The Engine Room

In Any Town – The Lucky Losers

True Believer – The Hard Swimmin’ Fish

The Long Journey Home – Vaneese Thomas

Sean Dooley – The New Bleat – Fridays, 2-4 p.m.

Tim Presley – The Wink

Kikagaku Moyo – House in the Tall Grass

The Fools – Self-Titled

Kevin Morby – Singing Saw

Florist – The Birds Outside Sang

Wake Up You Vol. 1 & 2: The Rise and Fall of Nigerian Rock, 1972-1977

The World – Managerial Material 7”

Angel Olsen – My Woman

Jackie Lynn (Circuit Des Yeux) – Jackie Lynn

Heron Oblivion – Self-Titled

Whitney – Light Upon The Lake

Thee Oh Sees – A Weird Exits/An Odd Entrances

Cate Le Bon – Crab Day

Sonny & The Sunsets – Moods Baby Moods

Big Thief – Masterpiece

Steve Cagle – Blues Spectrum – Sundays, 1-3 p.m.

Fantastic Negrito – The Last Days of Oakland

The Soul of John Black – Early In The Moanin’

Thornetta Davis – Honest Woman

Nancy Wright – Playdate!

Nick Moss Band – From the Root To the Fruit

Annika Chambers – Wild & Free

Corey Dennison Band

Curtis Salgado – The Beautiful Lowdown

Dennis Jones – Both Sides of the Tracks

Terri Odabi – My Blue Soul

Todd Wahoske – Todd’s Two Toos! – Friday Morning Show w/ Jerianne Van Dijk, 7am-10am

Radiohead – A Moon Shaped Pool

Parquet Courts – Human Performance

Mitski – Puberty 2

Aesop Rock – The Impossible Kid

D.D Dumbo – Utopia Defeated

A Tribe Called Quest – We got it from Here… Thank You 4 Your service

Woods – City Sun Eater In the River of Light

Savages – Adore Life

Jim James – Eternally Even

Dr. Dog – The Psychedelic Swamp

Thomas Greener – Ragged But Right – Saturdays, Noon-2pm

Yarn – This Is The Year

Augie Meyers – When You Used To Be Mine

Michael Doucet & Tom Rigney – Cajun Fandango

Neal Black & Larry Gardner – Guilty Saints

The Cactus Blossoms: You’re Dreaming

Jesse Dayton – The Revealer

Various Artists – Quiero Creedence

Dave & Phil Alvin – Lost Time

NEW YEAR’S BROADCAST

Tahoe’s Dead Winter Carpenters and the Bay Area’s Grateful Bluegrass Boys headline KVMR’s live remote broadcast of a New Years Eve concert this Saturday at the Auburn Events Center, beginning at 8 p.m. (89.5 FM, kvmr.org streaming).

Other surprises may be had during the broadcast.

