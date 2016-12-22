KVMR gives lifetime achievement award to Connie Coale | TheUnion.com

A longtime Wednesday Music Magazine host is KVMR-FM’s 2016 Bill Tuttle Lifetime Achievement Award winner, while three women swept the station’s excellence in music programming awards — the first time that has happened.

Connie Coale — who first began broadcasting at the eclectic Nevada City radio station nearly 30 years ago — was cited for her on-air performance (Wednesdays, 4-6 p.m., the past 20 years alternating with good friend Jenny Michael), her volunteer work including planning the station’s move to its new facility last year, her voice work on station spots and editing the station’s program guide.

KVMR 89.5 FM Program Director Steve Baker praised Coale for her “problem-solving abilities, her brilliant mind” and being “a caring compassionate human being” as he presented her the honor at a volunteer appreciation party earlier this month.

“When you volunteer at the same place for 28 years, well, there’s always love and passion,” beamed Coale to the overflow Miner’s Foundry crowd of 300. “Having an incredible family like KVMR is priceless…Let’s keep the music, compassion and truth flowing throughout 2017.”

The award is named for the late Bill Tuttle, who began his radio work on an elders’ show after Tuttle actually retired and was the oldest radio show host in the country when he stepped down earlier this century.

Meanwhile the music awards are named for John Nichols, instrumental in shaping the radio station’s sound in the 1980s. They went to Laurie DesJardin, host of “New Brick Road” (alt Fridays, 10 a.m.); Betsy Lombard, host of “Painter” (first Thur, 8pm) and “South of The Border” (fourth Monday, 10 a.m.), and to Allison Miller (a former Tuttle winner herself) for “House Blend” (alt Sun, 7am).

Punk artist Meri St. Mary — who has actively pursued conversations with new wave and experimental icons — was presented two awards, one for “Out of the Box” programming and one calling her “The High Priestess of Podcasting.”

And “Rookie of the Year” honors went to Charlotte Peterson for her outstanding debut in music programming (alternate Fridays, 7 a.m.) and news production (weeknights, 6 p.m.).

Jennifer Robin and Michael Ben — the hosts of “Dreamwalk” (Thursday, 10 a.m.) — received special awards for outstanding coverage and commitment to the Standing Rock Water Protectors.

News Director Paul Emery and Chief Engineer Dave “Buzz” Barnett were honored for their production and coordination of a series of Town Hall Meetings as the radio event of the year.

Ana Acton won the Jody Fenimore Public Affairs Award for “Disability Rap” (first Friday, noon), while Amigo Bob Cantesano and Paul Paterson took the Osborne-Woods Community Service Award for their “Organic Matters” (2nd Fri, 1pm).

OTHER PROGRAM COMMITTEE AWARDS:

— John Adams, “Early Morning Ramble” (alternate Friday, 4 a.m.) for Early Bird Programming

— Mike Bissell, “Wednesday Morning Show” (Wednesday, 7 a.m.) for Outstanding Morning Programming

— Tyler Cooke, “Red Eye Radio” (various), for Ralph Henson Night Owl Award.

— Derek Washington, “Blues Spectrum” (third Sunday, 1 p.m.m) for Outstanding Afternoon Programming

— Tony Beverly, best radio name of the year for “Husky LePew” (altrnate Tuesdays, midnite)

— Eric Flaherty, “Well Sung Award” for boundless substitutions.

Volunteer service award winners were published in the Prospector Dec. 15.

CHRISTMAS SPECIALS

The 70th anniversary of a national radio broadcast of the Grass Valley Cornish Choir will be celebrated Christmas night on KVMR ( 7 pm, Sunday, 89.5 FM, kvmr.org streaming).

The Choir sang live from the stage of the Del Oro Theater on the NBC radio network in 1946. “Old Radio Theater” hosts David and Linda Breninger have rare audio of the historic broadcast.

That’ll follow this year’s In Concert Sierra holiday concert special. Recorded earlier this month, it will air Christmas Night this Sunday at 5 p.m. on the Nevada City non-commercial station.

On The Air is a weekly irreverent look at Nevada City's volunteer-driven, eclectic community radio station at 89.5 FM and streaming at kvmr.org.