Kosako, Garcia lead off new Summer Thyme’s Jazz Series | TheUnion.com

Harpist Motoshi Kosako and percussionist Christopher Garcia will lead off a new Summer Thyme’s Jazz Series with a concert next month.

The duo will play 7 p.m. Jan. 21 at Summer Thyme’s Baker & Deli, 231 Colfax Ave., Grass Valley.

Food and drink will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. preceding the concert.

Kosako, a popular performer at Summer Thyme’s, will be the host musician for the series. He will invite internationally renowned musicians, such as Garcia, from outside of the community.

Garcia, from Los Angeles, plays tabla, or traditional east Indian drums. Garcia’s and Kosako’s repertoires will consist of jazz and Indian-Oriental fusion music.

Summer Thyme’s will also serve Indian fusion cuisine.

“This is the first time to feature an ethnic instrument,” Kosako said.

Tickets for the concert are: $25 in advance / $27 at door / $20 (group discount/ for groups of 2 or more people)/$15 (Student discount with ID)

For information or reservations: amy@summerthymes.com