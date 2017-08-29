Kicking off the NCFF

No living artist has had as influential a role in punk rock — and thus, independent music in general — as the irrepressible Iggy Pop.

After a prolific career with his legendary band The Stooges, Pop has never ceased playing music that is relevant, passionate and serves as the voice of a countercultural revolution.

On Sept. 8, the Nevada City Film Festival will host "Gimme Danger: A Film + Music Tribute to Iggy Pop," a party in honor of the man's and the band's legacy that will include a screening of the 2016 documentary called, appropriately enough, "Gimme Danger." The event also marks opening night of the film festival which runs Sept. 8-15.

The festival will open the doors of The Stone House in Nevada City to pay rightful homage to Pop who is consistently described as a standout provocateur in an industry full of impostors.

"Gimme Danger," directed by Jim Jarmusch ("Sling Blade," "Joe Strummer: The Future Is Unwritten"), follows the story of the emergence of Iggy & The Stooges from Michigan lads to tireless rock 'n' rollers.

Hailing from Ann Arbor, the group was well-known for their frenetic live performances which at the time didn't necessarily translate into record sales. However they were instrumental in the development of punk rock, which would later become a more widely accepted style of music after the unexpected popularity of what is now known as alternative music.

Recommended Stories For You

On his inspiration to document the Stooges' story Jarmusch told Rolling Stone, "They really don't diminish over time. The context is fascinating, but somehow they're not just of the context. That's really interesting in the long run. They're timeless."

Frequently called the Godfather of Punk, Pop still actively releases albums and is now active on the touring circuit at the ripe age of 70. His latest release "Post Pop Depression" has received widespread critical acclaim, cementing his seat at the rock 'n' roll founders table.

Joining in on the evening's festivities and providing live music after the film will be local good time rockers and Nevada City natives The Beautiful Dudes, art punkers Chat Room, roots-rock outfit My Dallas Teens, and special guests Blake Severn and Broken Spoke.