Keri Brenner: United we stand | TheUnion.com

The more divided our country appears to be this inauguration week, the more we are one.

I know this is true. Here’s why:

Everywhere I went on Tuesday, there were lines of people doing the same thing as me.

The Nevada City post office was packed to the brim, with a human chain snaking out toward the glass door — as if it were (huh?) still the holidays.

The Goodwill drop-off site in Grass Valley declined to accept any more donations.

“We’re full,” said the attendant, coming out to greet me as I carried in a bag of clothes. “We’re not taking in any more.”

Apparently, however, many people were unhappy with that policy. Earlier, it appears, they just dumped their donations on the cement ground outside Goodwill’s door.

Quite a not-so-nice pile.

At least I know I’m not alone.

Meanwhile, in case you needed any more craziness, there is Nugget Fringe Theatre Festival opening tonight (see pages 8-9).

You can, “Binge the Fringe,” and see 35 shows in 10 days, ranging from raunchy to rowdy. Or you can just see a few.

Some shows will even be broadcast live on KVMR 89.5 FM (see page 19).

It’s like the Wild & Scenic festival that we just had last weekend — only this will be “wild & scenic” on stage instead of the big screen.

If your diversions swing more toward music, try “Meet the Composer” Friday at Nevada City Winery (see page 3), or guitarist Jesse Cook Saturday at The Center for the Arts (see page 7).

Whatever you do, may you be in the flow of oneness, together with all creatures in our vast universe.

And may this issue of Prospector annoint your soul with the unity of all creation — even as we witness events that seem to indicate otherwise.