Keri Brenner: Santa’s the man | TheUnion.com

I’ve learned recently that most men tend to be single-focused, while women can sustain more of a diffused focus in their day-to-day lives.

No judgments here; both single focus and diffuse focus have their respective pros and cons, advantages and disadvantages. The key, I think, is understanding the differences and communicating based on each approach.

In the case of Santa Claus, single focus is a really good thing, since he has a lot of work to do this weekend. He will need to stay on task — minus pesky interruptions like cookies and milk and kisses under the mistletoe.

For Hanukkah, there’s a little less pressure to distribute gifts since the Jewish holiday, which starts Saturday evening (Christmas Eve), lasts eight days.

Maybe Mrs. Claus can take care of that job in a more leisurely, diffused-focus way. Spin a few dreidels, eat some tasty latkes or pick up gold-wrapped chocolate coins — you know, multitask.

Meanwhile, whether you are single or diffuse-focused, here are some noteworthy distractions this weekend and next:

May your holidays be joyful and full, serene and sacred.

And may you be blessed with fun activities from venues within this Prospector — or wherever your travels take you.