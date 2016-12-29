Keri Brenner: Presents of the present moment | TheUnion.com

“Stay with where your power lies: the present moment point, your present thoughts, and your present feelings. If you do find yourself making judgments about where you are, refocus on the possibility of Infinite and Unconditional loving support, despite what your everyday self may feel. Above all, trust what we say: you are Guided even through the process of Not Knowing What Is Next.”

The Guides, through Sheila Reynolds

Ever since Ram Dass told everyone to “Be Here Now” more than 40 years ago, spiritual teachers of all kinds have been continually harping at us about being in the present moment, mindfulness, etc. — right?

How has that worked for you? Does it seem like, despite our best efforts, current events continually pull at our inner fabrics, taking us into fear of the unknown future? Or dwelling on regrets of the past?

I’ve found that our feelings are the best guide to the present moment — if we are able to allow them to exist and embrace them, instead of pushing them away. What are your best tips to get back to “presence?”

Meanwhile, some upcoming events may be delightful distractions from all this present moment focus:

— Achilles Wheel and Boca do Rio at Miners Foundry New Year’s Eve (see pages 8-9).

— Motoshi Kosako and Chris Garcia at Summer Thyme’s next month (see page 3).

— “The Good Body” at Nugget Fringe Theater Festival next month (see page 17).

— Swamp Zen at Crazy Horse Saloon New Year’s Eve (see page 20).

Happy New Year to everyone. May 2017 offers blessings, abundance and joy beyond your wildest dreams.

And may you keep your issues of Prospector around to remind you to enjoy every minute — even the strong-feeling-ones that you sometimes wish would just go away.