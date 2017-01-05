Keri Brenner: Grounded in the light | TheUnion.com

As the new year opens, life continues to swirl around us in so many ways.

Staying focused and grounded in our resolutions, goals and desires for the year ahead seems to be even more of a challenge.

What are you doing to set your course for 2017?

What areas of your life are you focusing on — finances, health, relationships, life purpose?

Or all of the above?

I am finding spiritual thinker Matt Kahn’s newest teaching, epitomized by the phrase “I am the Light; the Light I am,” to be helpful as a mantra to repeat whenever I need to release my energy from distracting thoughts or habitual patterns of feeling or reacting. This teaching seems to clear the energetic space within and around me.

What are your tools for staying in the light?

Here are some creative diversions that may inspire you in your efforts to keep the faith:

— John McCutcheon performs Sunday (see pages 8-9).

— The Cure tribute band plays Friday in a NEO benefit concert in Grass Valley (see page 3).

— Metropolitan Opera in HD Saturday (see page 18).

— The film “Hidden Figures” opens at Sierra Cinema (see page 6).

May you glide with ease and joy into the new year, bolstered by the strong spirits of the members of our incredibly vibrant community.

And may this issue of Prospector help you stay in the light in the present moment — and in present moments forever to come.