Keri Brenner: ‘At the Edge,” in the rain | TheUnion.com

Of all the things you could say about the non-stop rain this week, one positive note is that it makes good weather for watching movies.

Which is perfect timing for this weekend’s 15th Wild & Scenic Film Festival (see pages 8-9). More than 150 environmental and adventure films are scheduled — the largest festival of its kind in the nation — at the annual event, which starts today and runs through Monday.

This year’s theme, “At the Edge,” has implications not only for high adventures such as rock climbing, but also for the state of the world and its environmental resources, according to festival organizers.

It also could be argued that it also fits perfectly into the political landscape currently unfolding in the U.S.

Whatever your interest in being “At the Edge” involves, there is likely a film at the festival that covers it. See https://www.wildandscenicfilmfestival.org/ for a downloadable schedule.

Elsewhere, here are a few other rain-neutral diversions around the town:

— ZOFO piano ensemble Sunday in Grass Valley (see page 3).

— Songwriters Showcase at the Open Book (see page 16).

— “La La Land” at the Del Oro Theatre (see page 6)

— John McCutcheon and Chuck Brodsky sing baseball songs (see page 10).

May you stay safe, warm, dry and content during this winterized weekend.

And may this issue of Prospector challenge you to favor the creative side of life that likely keeps you indoors, out of harm’s way and “At the Edge” of total enjoyment.