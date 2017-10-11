Kaki King and Shovelman

TICKETS: $27.50 Standing/Dancing only, $35 General Admission Seating, & $65 Reserved Cabaret Seating. Tickets are available online at http://www.minersfoundry.org , by phone 530-265-5040, or in person at the Miners Foundry, or in person at Briar Patch Co-Op. Ticketing fees may apply.

Tonight, Thursday, the Miners Foundry will present New York based guitarist and composer Kaki King in the critically acclaimed concert "The Neck Is a Bridge to the Body".

This groundbreaking multi-media performance uses projection mapping to present the guitar as an ontological tabula rasa in a creation myth unlike any other, where luminous visions of genesis and death, textures and skins, are cast onto her signature Ovation Adamas guitar, which has been customized specifically for this production.

Hailed by Rolling Stone magazine as "a genre unto herself," King is a true iconoclast.

Known for her percussive and jazz-tinged melodies, energetic live shows, use of multiple tunings on acoustic and lap steel guitar, and her diverse range in different genres, the Brooklyn-based artist has defined herself not only as simply one of the best guitarists that the world may ever know, but one of the most interesting and innovative.

"The Guitar is a shape-shifter," King said, "something that plays all types of music and really fills all kinds of roles. It's not always the six-string guitar that we all know and love."

King learned how to play the guitar when she was just four years old. The process of learning music came naturally to the young musician, and she eventually picked up the drums as well, leading her to develop a unique, percussion-inspired guitar technique.

She has since gone on to release eight extraordinarily diverse and distinctive albums and performed with such icons as Foo Fighters, Timbaland, and The Mountain Goats. She's also contributed to a number of film soundtracks, including Into the Wild and August Rush.

Another of King's musical talents is composing. In 2015, she was commissioned by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer David Lang to perform her original piece "Other Education" alongside an orchestra at Carnegie Hall.

She recently announced Live at Berklee, her first new release in over two years.

The album, recorded live at the Red Room at Cafe 939 in Boston in April of 2017, features King performing new arrangements of her solo guitar compositions, reimagined with the addition of strings and woodwinds.

King, Tom Hagerman of Devotchka, and Berklee students Takuma Matsui and Shereen Cheong wrote the arrangements specifically for the recording, which features The Porta Girevole Chamber Orchestra, a 12-piece ensemble composed of Berklee students and faculty and conducted by student Gabriela Sofia Gomez Estevez.

Opening the show is special guest Shovelman, a junkyard beatnik; guitar wielding surrealist folk superhero. An enigmatic iconoclast, his music lure listeners into another place and time.

Drawing psychedelic rock melodies out of a barn shovel turned slide guitar, Shovelman manipulates cutting edge looping FX to craft broken orchestral experiences, retelling tall-tails and immortal hotel room hymns.

The sounds of Mississippi delta blues from the electro-psychedelic future, collide with the antiquated rubble of lyrical one-man-band hoboetry. Shovelman's industrial barnyard blues has been likened to the music of Tom Waits, Morphine and The Black Keys.

Shovelman has become infamous on the west coast festival circuit, sharing stages with acts such as Primus, Beats Antique, Jason Webley and Reggie Watts.

He has also performed alongside the west coasts most prominent bohemian circus troupes, including Lucent Dossier, The Vau De Vire Society and The Wanderlust Circus.