Jordan Fisher Smith, other top writers to teach at Jan. 21 workshop | TheUnion.com

Nevada County author Jordan Fisher Smith has joined the list of celebrated area writers scheduled to teach at the second annual Sierra Writers Conference on Jan. 21.

Dec. 31 is the early bird deadline to register for the conference, to be held at Sierra College’s Nevada County campus, 250 Sierra College Drive, Building N-12, Grass Valley. The early bird fee for Saturday only is $65/students $15; after Dec. 31, the fee is $85. There will be an optional session Jan. 20 at which writers can get their work critiqued. The fee for that is $55.

Smith’s latest book, Engineering Eden, has been nominated for a coveted national award. On Dec.5, PEN America, a prestigious New York publishing industry group, announced that Engineering Eden is a candidate for the PEN/E.O. Wilson Literary Science Writing Award, a $10,000 prize given annually for the best book about the physical and biological sciences. Smith’s last book, Nature Noir, also garnered national praise.He also teaches writing from time to time.

“When I saw the list of my fellow instructors at the 2017 Sierra Writer’s Workshop, I was astounded at all the talent and experience they’d assembled in one place,” Smith said. In addition to Smith, the conference staff includes Sands Hall, professor of creative writing at Franklin & Marshall College; poet and KVMR radio commentator Molly Fisk; author and Yuba Lit organizer Rachel Howard; novelists, poets, science writers, and screenwriters Catherine Bramkamp, Kim Culbertson, Frank DeCourten, Bob Jenkins, and Dimitiri Keriotis, C.S. Lakin, Iven Lourie, Chris Olander, Judy Rae, Mark Wiederanders, and Mary Volmer; as well as literary agent Jennifer Tran.

“Whether you’re thinking of writing your life story and don’t know how to begin, or you’re an experienced author wanting to take it to the next level, there’s someone to help and inspire you here,” Smith said.

For more information see http://www.sierrawritersconference.com/