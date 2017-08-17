Joan Merriam: Weather worries — How to take care of our dogs during hot summer months

Back in early August, The Union ran a tragic front-page story about a dog that died after being left for two hours in a hot car.

It goes without saying that you should NEVER leave your dog unattended in a hot car. But that begs the question: what, exactly, is a "hot car"? Obviously, a car parked in the sun on a 98-degree day would be considered "hot." But how hot is too hot? It's probably much cooler than you think.

Let's look at some for-instances.

In the direct sun, even on a mild 75-degree day, the temperature inside your car can rise to 120 degrees in 30 minutes. On a 95-degree day, it only takes 10 minutes to reach that temperature. (If your car is black or dark-colored, it takes even less time for temperatures to spike.) And don't assume that leaving the windows open a crack will help, because it won't.

If we put you inside that same hot car, you'd probably survive — for a while. That's because as temperatures rise, the human body fights back by dilating blood vessels, which releases water from our pores in sweat. The sweat evaporates, thus cooling our skin and releasing heat. Eventually, of course, your body simply wouldn't be able to keep up with the demand to shed that heat, and you'd begin to "cook" from the inside.

Dogs, however, can't sweat. Their only way to get rid of heat is to pant. So inside that hot car, the dog pants hard, trying the only way it can to cool off. As the car gets hotter, the dog becomes frantic, desperately trying to find a way out: it scratches at windows, tries to find a cooler spot underneath a steering wheel or a seat, or even digs at the floor.

Very quickly, the dog's organs start to die, including the liver, kidneys and brain. In agony, the dog begins vomiting, has diarrhea and lapses into unconsciousness. Death occurs often within minutes.

It's a horrible picture, and certainly not one you'd want to envision for your own beloved pet.

Keep in mind that as much as most dogs love cars and car rides, dogs and hot cars don't mix.

Just think "ten-twenty:" in 10 minutes, a car's interior can heat up by 20 degrees in the direct sun.

Summer heat

Hot weather can pose other dangers to our dogs, although less deadly. Many people figure that a dog's tough footpads can handle a hot surface with no problem. That's simply not true. If it's too hot for you to walk on barefoot, it's too hot for your dog to walk on.

And here's something that even the most dog-conscious guardian might not know: if your dog has spent a lot of time in the water, it will have softened the pads of his feet (just like it makes the bottom of your own feet softer), and they'll be much more likely to burn on hot asphalt.

Speaking of burns, dogs can get sunburned just like we can, especially those that are light-colored or thin-coated. Today, you can find sunscreen products made especially for dogs in most pet stores and online. Pay special attention to your dog's nose, especially if it's pink-colored.

Another burn-related danger comes when you're out camping or gathering around a fire pit. Believe it or not, stick-obsessed dogs can try to grab sticks from campfires, with horrible consequences. They can also lick stuck-on food particles from hot grates on grills or barbecues, seriously injuring their tongues and lips.

Water dogs

On the opposite side of the coin is water, which most dogs love — especially on these sizzling summer days. Most common in water-loving dogs that spend hours paddling around like otters or dogs that constantly lap up water while they're swimming, is a condition called water intoxication. This is when the dog simply ingests more water than its body can handle, diluting bodily fluids, upsetting the electrolyte balance, and resulting in the potentially fatal swelling of bodily cells. Symptoms include loss of coordination, nausea, dilated pupils and excessive salivation.

One thing I've mentioned before about water is worth repeating: don't assume that your dog was born knowing how to swim. If you are unsure, introduce him/her to water gradually. Try swimming with him/her at first, and always be prepared to rescue him/her if she gets into trouble. Never just throw your dog into the water to "force" him/her to learn how to swim: this can end up with a dog that's chronically terrified of water, or at worst, dead from drowning.

Also, make sure your dog has his own flotation device if you're going out on a boat. Even dogs who are strong swimmers can become exhausted from swimming too long without a break.

And if all these cautions seem just too bleak and pessimistic, remember that danger is just one tiny aspect of this fun-filled season. So go jump in a lake or hike on a mountain or take a drive with your canine pal, and enjoy the summer!

Joan Merriam lives in Nevada County with her Golden Retriever Joey, her Maine Coon cat Indy, and the abiding spirit of her beloved Golden Retriever Casey in whose memory this column is named. You can reach Joan at joan@joanmerriam.com. And if you're looking for a Golden, be sure to check out Homeward Bound Golden Retriever Rescue.