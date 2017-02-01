Jill Haley: College questions everyone asks | TheUnion.com

Over the years, I get asked many questions on the college admissions process. Here are some of the most frequently asked questions:

How many colleges should I apply to?

While there is no right answer for every student, I recommend keeping it under ten. Six to eight is ideal. Any more than that creates an impossible work load and stress. The key is finding colleges that are a good fit.

Go beyond the rankings and the prestige schools. Apply to both private and public schools and look closely at each school’s majors, location and financial aid opportunities before applying.

What activities are most impressive to college admissions folks?

For most colleges, the key is not how many activities you are in, but what they are and how much time you spend on them. You don’t have to do everything to get admitted to a great college. Pick a few activities that you are passionate about, and spend a lot of time doing them. Play a leadership role if you can.

Is it better to get a B in an AP course or an A in a regular course?

Advanced Placement classes are college-level classes offered on high school campuses. The number one factor that colleges look for in a student’s application is the rigor of their classes. So, yes, take that AP course, even if you get a B. Colleges like to see a student who takes on a challenge and advanced classes reflect this.

My son/daughter just doesn’t seem motivated or excited about college. How do I get them engaged?

Parents are often confused on how much they should involve themselves in the college admissions process. My advice is to take a step back. College-bound students need to do the work on where to attend college and to file the necessary applications. Offer to take them on college visits. This often kick starts the process.

We won’t qualify for need based financial aid. How do we find colleges that we can afford?

Often, students who have the most trouble paying for college aren’t from low-income families; they are middle-income students who don’t qualify for financial aid. Both the CSU and UC campuses offer the Middle Class Scholarship (MCS) program, which helps cover up to 40 percent of UC’s system wide tuition and fees.

Look outside of California. The Western Undergraduate Exchange (WUE) are colleges that give reductions in college tuition to students in neighboring western states. A great selling point for WUE is that the reduction in tuition is not based on family income. All eligible students are granted the WUE.

How important is the college essay?

This essay is often pivotal in the admissions decision and sets students apart from other students with similar GPAs and test scores. Remember that the whole purpose of the essay is for a college to get to know your unique abilities and how you might contribute to their campus.

How do I maximize my chances of getting into a good college?

Take the most rigorous academic schedule that you can be successful at. Do some test prep through Khan Academy. Spend time on the college essay. Engage in activities that contribute to your school or community.

Jill Haley is a retired high school counselor, who now works as an independent college counselor. She can be reached at http://www.getyouintocollege.com or jillncca@gmail.com.