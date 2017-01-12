Jaye Vocque’s ‘Based on Actual Events’ at Nugget Fringe | TheUnion.com

For the first time in his 35 years working in theater, Jaye Vocque of Stockton has written a personal show filled with stories of heartache, whiskey, streaking and other extraordinary and ordinary stories from his life.

Vocque, a Fringe Festival vetera and director of the California Revels, will hold forth in his one-man show “Based on Actual Events” five times during the Nugget Fringe Theater Festival in Grass Valley Jan. 19 through Jan. 29.

Vocque first performed “Based on Actual Events” at the San Francisco Fringe Theater Festival in 2016, and he was met with a wave of rave reviews from his audiences and critics.

Vocque describes his show as a rant on “Who the **** am I and why the **** am I telling you any of this?”

Why? Because his mom taught him that everybody has a story and that you should never look at someone and say, ‘Why do they look so mean?’” Vocque explained

“You’re supposed to look and say, ‘He has a story to tell and I wonder what it is,’” Vocque recalled.

“I have learned that not everyone feels that they have a story,” Vocque said. “I don’t know why that is.”

Even the mundane is still a story for Vocque, and he hopes his show will reveal that truth to his audiences.

“We have all been to that uncomfortable middle school dance, and instead of that being a reason not to tell that story, it should be the reason to tell that story, because it brings us together.”

“If we could see each other as a collection of stories,” Vocque says, “we might understand one another just a little bit better.”

Hooked young

Vocque scored his first role at six years old when an actor in a community theater play had to cancel. Vocque, being the self-proclaimed “fat kid,” fit in the older person’s costume. And though he couldn’t even read his own lines, his aunt helped him, and he nailed it.

He has been hooked on theater ever since.

For the past 10 years, he has been involved in Fringe Theater as an actor, writer and director. However, this is the first show that is so honestly personal.

“As an actor, I have always hidden behind other people’s characters so, it was very scary to think about telling my story,” Vocque confessed.

“Being so open in front of an audience is a tough assignment,” he admitted.

“Part of society tells us to keep to ourselves,” Vocque said. “We are only supposed to be surface – and I am very against that. Like all art, the hope is that my honesty in my show will spur people’s emotions,”

Jaye Vocque’s is just one of 35 eclectic shows at this year’s Nugget Fringe Theater Festival. While only in its third year in Grass Valley, Fringe Festivals have spread around the world since their inception in 1947 in Edinburg, Scotland.

Grace Forrest is a freelance writer in Grass Valley. She can be reached at Gracefiddler@gmail.com.