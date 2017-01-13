Jamey Bellizzi performs music from Madrid in Nevada City | TheUnion.com

Classical guitarist and composer Jamey Bellizzi will present a concert at 7:30 p.m. today featuring music from Madrid.

The concert will be at The Historic Powell, 203 S. Pine St., Nevada City. Admission is $20.

Bellizzi will perform works by Rodrigo, Scarlatti and Albeniz — all residents of Madrid.

He will also perform two new original compositions: “Cantabria,” written for violin and guitar; and “The Chalice Well” for solo guitar.

Bellizzi will perform three sonatas from his book of transcription of 30 sonatas of Domenico Scarlatti, an Italian keyboard virtuoso living in Madrid.

Scarlatti was a music teacher for Princess Maria Barbara around 1740. Scarlatti was very influenced at the Royal Court by guitarists.

Joaquin Rodrigo is most famous for his “Concierto de Aranjuez,” written in 1939.

Bellizzi will play his adaptation of the Adagio, one of the most recognized melodies in modern classical music.

“Cantabria” for violin and guitar was composed in 2015 and reflects the northern most part of Spain — the province of Cantabria.

The sonata is in two sections: “Cantiga de Santillana del Mar” and “El Capricho.”

Brenda Bellizzi will perform on the violin. The “Chalice Well” was completed over the summer after a visit to Glastonbury, England.

Jamey Bellizzi has composed over 40 pieces for classical guitar. He is a published author by Mel Bay and continues to arrange for the guitar with a special interest in early music.

His latest edition, “Intablatura de Lauto” by J. Dalza, is a complete guitar transcription of the work first published by Petrucci in Venice in 1508 and was accepted by Oxford University Bodleian Library.

He teaches classical guitar in Nevada City and performs throughout California. Bellizzi is also the proprietor of a long-time Nevada County business, Empire Music, 308 Broad St., Nevada City.

For more information on the concert, call 530-265-9685.