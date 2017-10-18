WHERE: The Center for the Arts Main Stage in Grass Valley.

On Friday, at 8 p.m., the audience-pleasing rave-review performance of Jack Wright's tribute to Neil Diamond comes to the Main Stage Theatre at The Center for the Arts in Grass Valley.

This authentic and energetic 90-minute performance of timeless hits and fan favorites is backed by the five-piece Jack Wright Show Band. The two-hour 22-song show includes fan favorites like "Cracklin' Rosie," "Hello Again," "Play Me," "Song Sung Blue," "I Am I Said," and "Coming to America."

Wright's goal is to authentically recreate songs in all their richness and passion.

"It's not about me. It's about interpreting the words and music," said Wright. "It's about touching hearts and sharing feelings. As Neil says, 'we're here to share something together.' And it goes beyond the music with the sharing of stories about Neil's life and explaining the deeper meanings of his sometimes complicated lyrics."

Wright is not an impersonator. He relies on his natural singing voice, which closely resembles Neil Diamond's, and his ability to connect his audiences with the same openness as the master entertainer himself.

"I don't try to shape my vowels to match his," said Wright. "I don't use over-the-top mimicry to create a nostalgic illusion of Neil's early performances. It's more important to me to perform as Neil does today, and to faithfully present the very best performances of his five decades of superstardom."

Recommended Stories For You

Wright regularly performs to full houses and standing ovations, including a recent sell-out at the 1500-seat Kenley Amphitheater outside Salt Lake City, Utah

See the show preview video at: http://www.jackwrightshow.com

About Jack Wright

Wright is a singer, composer and music arranger who has performed in venues throughout the U.S. and Canada. He comes to the stage with a background in musical theater and classical music, from which he has emerged as an accomplished popular singer and musician.

"Being able to sing Neil Diamond songs with a voice that sounds a lot like his is a gift, not an effort," said Wright. "But for me, and hopefully for my audiences, it's much more than that.

"I want people to understand and feel the songs through my interpretations of the lyrics, and the power of my orchestrations. If people can connect to Neil, and to each other, through me, I've accomplished something that's fulfilling and rewarding for me."