It’s deer season in California

Deer season is already underway in California's A and B4 deer hunting zones along the coast, and the majority of general zones — B1-B3, B5, B6, C1-C4, D6 and D7 — opened Saturday, Sept. 16.

Several other deer hunting zones — D3-D5 and D8-D10 — will open on Saturday, Sept. 23.

Severe winter weather conditions took a toll on some migratory deer populations and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife reduced the number of tags for a few popular areas in order to sustain herds over the long term.

Not all populations suffered heavy winter losses, however, and California Department of Fish and Wildlife's trail cameras and fecal DNA studies revealed bucks out there for the taking.

"One benefit from the above-average rain and snowfall this winter is that we did see an early green-up," said Stuart Itoga, senior environmental scientist and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife's deer program coordinator. "Plentiful forage and water are generally helping deer populations recover from multiple years of drought."

Detailed information on California's various deer zones, including season dates, descriptions and maps, is available at California Department of Fish and Wildlife's Deer Hunting webpage: http://www.wildlife.ca.gov/Hunting/Deer#54773-seasons.

Hunters are strongly advised to check area closures and local restrictions before heading out.

Fire season is here and several large wildfires are burning currently, which may close some areas to hunting.

Additionally, the severe winter damaged roads in some areas, which may account for other closures or restricted access.

Information on area closures is available at http://www.wildlife.ca.gov/hunting/area-alerts.

For the 2016 season, a record 84 percent of deer tag holders complied with California's new mandatory deer tag reporting requirement. California Department of Fish and Wildlife thanks all those who reported and hopes for increased participation following the 2017 season.

The reports are vital to estimating populations and setting tag quotas for the coming hunting season.

Tags can be reported online at http://www.ca.wildlifelicense.com/InternetSales/CustomerSearch/Begin. Tag holders may also submit reports by mail to CDFW Wildlife Branch, P.O. Box 944209, Sacramento, CA 94299-0002.

California is phasing in the use of non-lead ammunition for hunting. Lead ammunition is permitted for hunting deer in California in 2017 outside of the California condor range, state wildlife areas or ecological reserves where non-lead ammunition is required.

Learn more about California's phase-in of non-lead ammunition for hunting at http://www.wildlife.ca.gov/Hunting/Nonlead-Ammunition.

Source: California Department of Fish and Wildlife.