Interfaith Food Ministry preparing for the Holidays in Grass Valley and Nevada City

The hectic holiday season is already here as Interfaith Food Ministry volunteers work to not only distribute regular groceries to those in need, but prepare for providing Thanksgiving and Christmas groceries to an estimated 2,000 low income families (3,751 adults and 1,251 children).

Planning, fundraising, grant writing and gleaning occurs all year to ensure consistent distribution of nutrition rich food.

However, turkeys (for families of three or more), whole chickens (for families of one or two), canned green beans, cranberry sauce, margarine, gravy and stuffing are approximately $43,000 just for Thanksgiving and Christmas meals.

How to contribute

For only $20, you can help the ministry provide groceries for a full holiday meal including turkey and stuffing for an average family of four, while $40 provides both Thanksgiving and Christmas meals.

Interfaith Food Ministry needs help to give their clients as well as the clients of the Food Bank of Nevada County and the Ladies Relief Society both Thanksgiving and Christmas meals. Checks can be made payable to Interfaith Food Ministry, 440 Henderson St., Grass Valley, CA 95945 or donations can be made at http://www.interfaithfoodministry.org.

Interfaith Food Ministry also has holiday gift cards so that individuals can give the gift of "Sponsoring a Family" to a family member or friend.

With community support, the local grocery stores of Grass Valley and Nevada City are also making the holidays brighter for those in need.

From Oct. 15 to Dec. 27, the Safeway's on Neal Street and Sutton Way are sponsoring Feed the Need.

For just $10 you can purchase a Safeway pre-loaded grocery bag of the following non perishable items actually worth approximately $20:

Skippy Peanut Butter, 16.3 oz.

Safeway Kitchens Pasta Spaghetti, 32 oz.

Safeway Kitchens Chicken Breast, White Premium Chicken, 4.5 oz.

Safeway Kitchens, Green Beans Cut, 14.5 oz.

Value Corner Chicken Noodle Soup, 10.5 oz.

Value Corner Traditional Pasta Sauce, 24 oz.

Safeway Kitchens Corn Whole Kernel, 15.25 oz.

Value Corner Tomato Soup, 10.5 oz.

All purchased grocery bags will be delivered to Interfaith Food Ministry to feed the hungry.

Raley's Food for Families drive kicked off on Wednesday and runs through Dec. 31.

A $10 purchase will include a gallon of milk, 1 lb. bag of mini peeled carrots, 2 lbs. of fresh bananas and 15 lb. bag of Raley's brand fresh potatoes for those struggling with food insecurity.

Dec. 2 is "You Give, We Give." On this special day Raley's will match all purchased bags.

So, when you give a bag to a local family in need, Raley's gives a bag. A $10 donation turns into $60 worth of groceries. Once again, all purchased grocery bags will be delivered to Interfaith Food Ministry.

Through e-Scrip Community Cards, SPD and Save Mart have been supporting Interfaith Food Ministry all year long.

Whenever a Community Card is used while shopping, 3 percent of the purchase goes to Interfaith Food Ministry from corporate headquarters. Using the Community Card for holiday food shopping can make a big difference for those in need.

No one should feel the hurt of hunger during this season of giving. Take advantage of the many opportunities to make the holidays brighter for those in need.

Source: Interfaith Food Ministry.