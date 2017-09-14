Important tips for your pets from PETA

Because of the recent Pleasant Fire, PETA is offering important advice for ensuring the safety of animal companions should another fire start and residences be threatened.

The following information, could help save the lives of cats, dogs, birds and other animals who need to be included in evacuation plans:

In the event that your area is evacuated, never leave companion animals behind to fend for themselves. They aren't any better equipped to survive disasters than humans are.

Know your destination ahead of time. Shelters for human victims often don't allow animals, but motels in the area may accept them in an emergency. Call destinations in advance, and find out which ones will accommodate you and your animals.

Never leave animals unsupervised in a car — they can panic and try to escape or suffer from heatstroke once ambient temperatures rise above 70 degrees, even if water is provided and the windows are slightly open.

Place small animals in secure carriers. Dogs should be leashed with harnesses, because frightening sounds and unfamiliar surroundings may make them bolt and strangle. Take water and food bowls, your animal's favorite toy or blanket, a towel, and enough food for at least one week.

Recommended Stories For You

If residents are in areas that are affected by smoke and falling ash they should make sure that animals are kept indoors and avoid all outside activities, such as running with dogs.

If the visibility is less than 5 miles in your neighborhood, smoke has compromised the air quality and reached levels that are dangerous for everyone.

Please visit PETA.org for additional disaster-preparedness tips, or click here—or here, for online—to view or link to PETA's disaster-preparedness public service announcement.

Source: PETA