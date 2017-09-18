Hospital Foundation to host class on Alzheimer’s disease

Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation's Wellness Classes will once again feature the popular class, Understanding Alzheimer's, at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Outpatient Center (Building 3) rooms 120/130.

Understanding Alzheimer's is an introductory class reviewing Alzheimer's disease and related dementias.

Class instructor Renee Chevraux, MSW of Sierra Nevada Home Care will discuss proper diagnosis, the symptoms, behaviors, treatments and progression of the memory impairment diseases.

Attendees will learn about the resources available in the community and how to access support and services. This class is ideal for caregivers and individuals interested in Alzheimer's resources.

Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Wellness Classes are sponsored by BriarPatch Food Co-op and offer the community low-cost classes to help ensure residents of western Nevada County stay happy and healthy.

To register for the September Understanding Alzheimer's class, please visit http://www.supportsierranevada.org. Seating is limited, registration required. The cost to attend is $10 per person.

Recommended Stories For You

For more information, call 530-274-6124 or email snmhwellness@dignity.org.

Source: Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation.