New KVMR radio beer show a hit | TheUnion.com

Lend an ear, and learn about beer.

A new program on public radio station KVMR-FM 89.5 in Nevada City focuses on the ever-expanding craft beer industry — with an expert in the field as one of the two hosts.

Tom Dalldorf, editor and publisher of the Celebrator Beer News magazine, joined KVMR veteran announcer Wesley Robertson on the inaugural broadcast of "The Beer Show" last month. Fittingly, the show premiered on St. Patrick's Day, a holiday often associated with beer.

"Plus, we told Irish jokes!" laughed Robertson.

BEER TALK

"The best corollary to what The Beer Show is for Wes and me is what Car Talk is for the Tappet brothers," said Dalldorf, referring to the Peabody Award-winning automobile advice program broadcast on National Public Radio (NPR). "If they can make an hour show talking about cars, imagine how much fun we can have talking about beer."

The idea was born when the two self-proclaimed "Suds Buds" — who had not previously met — had a chance encounter at a social function.

"This guy next to me asked if I were Tom Dalldorf, introduced himself and said, 'I want to talk to you about doing a beer show,'" recalled Dalldorf. "And I happen to love beer."

That fortuitous meeting led to "The Beer Show." The next broadcast is scheduled April 21 from noon to 1 p.m.. The hosts, who affectionately call each other Wesley "Hophead" Robertson and Tom "Maltman" Dalldorf, hope to organize listener parties at local craft breweries.

MORE SHOWS?

Will there be future shows after a second "The Beer Show" later this month?

"Chances are good that it will become monthly," said KVMR Program Director Steve Baker. "After all the excitement over the first show, we want to see if they can pull off another one. I'm pretty certain they can do it. We thought the first show was a hoot, but we want to make them sweat a little."

For Dalldorf, radio is a "final frontier" after a long, multi- media career. He's been a television host, headliner for his Rolling Boil Blues Band, and editor/publisher of the Celebrator magazine, which also has a prominent internet presence.

"I have a face for radio," he quipped.

He also has a brain for beer.

"The show demonstrated Tom's knowledge of beer and his passion for it, which is the cornerstone of the show," related Robertson. "The show is more than sharing information about beer. We wanted it to be entertaining, and I think we accomplished that."

PODCAST AVAILABLE

As with all KVMR programming, The Beer Show is broadcast over the airwaves and streamed live over the internet. Those who missed the St. Patrick's Day broadcast can listen to the podcast online at KVMR.org.

"The more listeners we can get, the better," said Dalldorf, who revealed he envisions a lofty goal for The Beer Show. "Having our show picked up by NPR would certainly not suck, but that would be way off in the distance."

The inaugural program consisted of discussions of brew-related events taking place in Northern California and a round-up of craft beer news. Other features included an introduction of the Brewery of the Month, and shout-outs to craft beer pubs and the "publicans" who run them. During a segment called "Your Foamy Future," the hosts interpreted astrological signs as they relate to the beer palate.

"Pisces tend to like lighter, fruitier beers," explained Dalldorf.

The program also featured beer-themed music, including a parody with lyrics written by Dalldorf called "Hop This Town," a take-off on the Stray Cats' "Rock this Town."

The two hosts performed another beer song parody live at the close of the program. That outro was "Hoppy Trails," a take-off on Dale Evans's "Happy Trails." Dalldorf and Robertson said they want to encourage listeners to write their own beer songs that could be featured on the show.

KVMR FAN

Dalldorf said he's pleased to be a radio show host after many years as a KVMR fan.

"I'm a regular listener. I love what the station does," he explained. "Talk about variety! What don't they have on there?"

One thing the station definitely does not have is on-air beer tasting in the studio. But beer tasting may occur elsewhere on future shows.

"Various breweries are inviting us to do live broadcasts from their sites," Robertson explained. "We also hope to attract underwriters. I know with Tom's connections, people in the industry will want to become part of the show."

Robertson said KVMR may someday have its own craft beer fundraisers.

"We have high expectations," Robertson concluded.

Lorraine Jewett is a freelance writer who lives in Nevada County. To suggest a business news feature, contact her at LorraineJewettWrites@gmail.com.