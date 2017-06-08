Holt Ballet Conservatory presents ‘Masterpieces’ performance June 16-17 | TheUnion.com

Holt Ballet Conservatory presents ‘Masterpieces’ performance June 16-17
June 8, 2017
KNOW & GO
WHAT: Holt Ballet Presents an Evening of Ballet Masterpieces
WHEN: June 16 and June 17, 7 p.m. Box Office will open at 5:30 p.m. for walk-up sales before each performance; lobby opens at 6 p.m.
WHERE: Don Baggett Theater, 11761 Ridge Road, Grass Valley
TICKETS: Reserved seating: $16-20; Purchase tickets from http://www.holtballet.com or through Brown Paper Tickets: http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2942161
INFO: http://www.holtballetconservatory.org; office@holtballet.com, 530.278.5131
Holt Ballet Conservatory presents an ambitious spring offering "Masterpieces" — an evening of scenes from Sergei Prokofiev's Cinderella, Pyotr Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake, and variations from famous ballets of the romantic, classical, neoclassical and contemporary periods.
Swan Lake will showcase excerpts from Act I and all of Act II — the famous swan scenes portraying the love affair between Odette and Siegfried, danced by Amy Schultze and Christopher Selbie.
Act I of Cinderella will be performed, featuring Brenna O'Brien MacDonell in the title role, with stepsisters Miriam Allen and Krista Yazzolino. Logan Hollmer makes a guest appearance as a vision of the prince from the Act II pas de deux. Leah Skoyles performs as the Fairy Godmother. These dynamic dancers create entertaining, compelling and inspiring characterizations.
Variations features dazzling individual dances from a variety of ballets, giving the audience a taste of ballet over the centuries.
More than 40 Holt Ballet students perform corps, leading roles, and fill out the cast in Swan Lake, Cinderella and Variations.
Holt Ballet Conservatory is somewhat of an anomaly in Nevada County. Concentrating exclusively on ballet, the conservatory has earned a reputation for finely crafted ballet performances performed by local students and artists.
Seven years along in the running of her conservatory, Yelena Holt is immersed in choreographing and running rehearsals for 48 performers, who range in experience and training from less than one year, to professional status. Personally teaching technique classes three days a week of the five days a week offered, plus editing musical tracks, selecting costumes, and masterminding sets and props keep this energetic force of nature fully engaged in the realm of ballet.
The evening provides compelling entertainment, featuring exquisite custom-made costumes, the sets of award-winning artist Pamela Hodges and the spacious performing space of the Don Baggett Theater.
Show dates are Friday, June 16, and Saturday, June 17, at 7 p.m. All seats are reserved and range in price from $16 to $20.
