Hollie Grimaldi Flores: Traditions of Christmas past | TheUnion.com

As Christmas draws near, I find myself challenged to keep holiday traditions alive in our ever-changing household. I ponder which of the traditions I have tried to carry on from my own upbringing still resonate with the children, now that they are adults. Which holiday memories do they cherish? When they have families of their own, will any of these ties to family history survive?

This year, without children in attendance, my husband and I did manage to keep the tradition of hunting and slaying our own tree from the same tree farm I have been patronizing since the first year I moved to Nevada County in 1995.

My daughter, then a toddler, sound asleep in a back pack as we scoured the hills for just the right tree. Even as my first marriage ended and I found myself a single parent, that tradition carried forward and we continued with it into the new relationship.

For many years, taking the kids to see many of the decorated houses ablaze with lights was a big part of the holiday. One of our neighbors had a display that took months to erect and drew people from miles and miles around. We had years of walking, driving, sliding and colliding to that house around the corner and were more than a little disappointed when they stopped. We found other neighborhoods to admire. I remember one year I loaded a bunch of kids in the car and got us fairly lost and freaked out looking for a specific display. The merriment turned to panic and a bit of terror as I wielded the car from one forlorn road to another until I finally found familiar territory. Of all of the many advancements in technology, GPS and mapping still remains near the top of my list for this reason alone!

Of course, the baking traditions will continue — at least with my biological two. I know this because they continue to ask for Grandma’s cookie recipes each year they are not able to make it home, and join me in baking them the years they are here. Ironically, it is me who is foregoing that particular tradition this year. In a world full of “better than home-made” in a house that is trying to avoid processed sugar, I have opted out. Maybe next year or when there are little ones running around (many, many years in the future)! Santa will have to settle for something more organic this year, but I believe he is occasionally happy to have a nice piece of fruit to mix things up a bit.

And speaking of fruit, for as long as I can remember, my stocking came loaded with mixed nuts and an orange, along with other goodies Christmas morning. It wasn’t too long ago that one of the kids asked why. My understanding is that it goes back to the Depression Era when fresh fruit was hard to come by and considered a rare treat in December. The nuts, I am not sure, maybe they represent the family tree. I just know they have been part of the season for as long as I can remember and I continue to pass it on.

When I was a girl, singing Christmas carols door-to-door was a tradition. I let that one fall to the wayside (which you would completely understand, if you have ever heard me sing). Instead, my kids remember a Rosie O’Donnell Christmas duet CD I have played pretty much every Christmas morning for over a decade. My personal favorite: Rosie and Elmo singing “Do You Hear What I Hear?”

Other traditions we incorporated include venturing to the city street fairs, attending Christmas Eve church services, opting for Chinese food either Christmas Eve or Christmas night and my husband playing the Peanuts song on the piano before we head off to bed.

But the reality is the holiday has become much more simple in many ways. No more frantic searches for the impossible-to-find, must-have toy of the season. No more scurrying from one over-crowded gymnasium to another to take in pageants and performances, no more marathon baking sessions to feed multiple classrooms for holiday parties.

These days, we are simply grateful for those we can gather, send gifts to loved ones far away and hold on to each other as the magic of the season unfolds. If tradition holds, the holiday will come to a close with just my husband and me enjoying “It’s A Wonderful Life.” We just may watch the movie as well.

Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire. She can be reached at holliesallwrite@gmail.com.