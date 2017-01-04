Hollie Grimaldi Flores: Remembering Greg Cook | TheUnion.com

For many of us, 2017 could not come quickly enough. Having taken so many icons, 2016 snatched one more before ending — this one, a local one — sadly, Greg Cook, owner of Friar Tuck’s Restaurant in Nevada City died on Dec. 30 waiting in line for one more ski run before lunch.

Not a bad way to go, I’d say. It seems Greg loved to ski and had not been for some time.

Most anyone who has spent any time at Friar Tuck’s has seen or chatted with Greg. He was as much a staple as the famous fondue. I did not know him well. He and I were merely acquaintances, both acknowledging each other but rarely engaging in conversation of any length. A few years ago, he and I worked out at the same fitness facility and would often overlap our appointments. From time to time, we would trudge side by side on our respective treadmills and chat about the mundane and inconsequential.

While I was not close to Greg or his wife, Rona, the restaurant and environment he created not once, but twice, holds a very special place in my heart. Shortly after separating from my first marriage in 1996, I had the pleasure of living in Nevada City — walking distance to downtown. At the time, I was seeing a counselor to help me wade through the trauma of a difficult divorce. As it happened, the counselor was walking distance as well. I had only lived in Nevada County for a short time and had not yet established a strong support system. I did not know very many people, and, to be honest, was not sure I would stay.

One evening while walking home after an appointment, I heard music playing. I thought it unusual: live music on a Monday night. As I got closer, I realized it was coming from Friar Tuck’s. Greg wisely piped the music outside, an inviting sound to passersby. I bravely walked in to enjoy the soothing sound. I sat at the small bar and made small talk with a kind bartender. I felt safe and comfortable on a quiet winter night in my new neighborhood. A welcome respite from a stormy time.

Over the next few years, my friends (as I made them) and I frequented Friar Tuck’s. Always a great stop after work, before a play, or just to get together. Of course, it was a great place for any celebration, so it was no surprise that on Feb. 13, 2001, my boyfriend asked me if I wanted to celebrate my birthday there (one night early).

We settled into a booth and enjoyed an exceptional meal and great conversation. It was one of those evenings that just clicked. When my date dropped to his knee and proposed, I was completely shocked. In tears, I accepted. Our server was as happy for us was we were. We went into the bar for a drink and were congratulated by that same bartender from so many years ago. Tuck’s was now part of our history.

When we heard Friar Tuck’s was on fire in early 2002, our hearts sank. We felt for the owners and the workers but we immediately felt a personal loss as well. We loved that place and were thrilled to learn they would rebuild it.

I ran into Greg a couple months later and asked if any of his staff might be available to work at a little wedding I was having in June. He put me in touch with his two finest and we worked out a deal. One of the best days of my life included a pair of the best Friar Tuck’s had to offer. That temporary loss, our gain.

When Friar Tuck’s reopened, the common sentiment was “it’s not the same.” One of those key bartenders said to me one night, “It is not the same. It burned TO THE GROUND, but this version is better.” We had quickly forgotten the shortcomings of the original Tuck’s. The fire that could have closed the place forever became an opportunity. Greg Cook, along with key staff members, improved upon what they had and rebuilt what is still one of the best establishments in Nevada City.

Cook had turned over the reins over a year ago, in the interest of better health, but he was still a staple.

I happened to see him there just before Christmas and remarked on how good he looked. The place was packed and he was smiling.

I know he will be missed — but I am thankful his ideals will live on in a little restaurant and bar that offers music and memories for all who stop by.

