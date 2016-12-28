Hollie Grimaldi Flores: Reflections, resolutions heading into 2017 | TheUnion.com

Another year comes to an end. It is a time for reflection and a time for goal-setting. A time to learn from history or be doomed to repeat it. As I began a look back, it became clear: 2016 has been a bit of a bear.

My connection to music is very strong — and 2016 knocked out a good number of my musical icons.

I remember when John Lennon was murdered in 1980. At the time, I felt the injustice. The musical legends of my parent’s generation were largely, at the time, still alive. My parents were still enjoying performances by likes of Frank Sinatra, Doris Day, Andy Williams, Frankie Vallie. My golly, Tony Bennet just turned 90 and he is still performing. Neil Diamond is on tour.

Not so much for many of the legendary singers of my generation. John Lennon murdered at age 40. Michael Jackson dead at 50. And, 2016 wasn’t even a month old when it claimed David Bowie and then, on Christmas, George Michael.

In between, the year claimed an Eagle and a Prince, among others. My husband suggests lifestyle played a part in these deaths, in the form of cancer or complications from other maladies and drugs — or just a lifetime of hard living. That may be the case, but then It’s hard to explain the survival of Keith Richards. Heck, Mick Jagger just became a father again at age 73. (Four of his eight children are actually older than his current wife — that is what fame and fortune will get you.)

Of course it wasn’t just the music business losing icons this year. The entertainment world as a whole took a few big hits as well. This year took Professor Snape, Willie Wonka, Mrs. Brady and both R2-D2 and, most recently, Princess Leia. A tough year, indeed.

The ever-present reminder that life is short and death unavoidable. Again, I think about time wasted on meaningless day-to-day worry. On time spent in pursuit of material goods that, when push comes to shove, just do not matter.

I am much more concerned with taking care of relationships and focusing on experiences.

The holidays often bring people together who, if not for relation or marriage, would never find themselves in the same room. As a result, gatherings do not always go smoothly. This year, with the political arena so divided, actual words had to be banned from conversation. In an effort to keep my family intact, I requested a refrain from any political discussion at a recent holiday party. The like-minded among the family engaged anyway, but kindly in quiet tones.

The political environment is currently more charged than in any time I can remember, at least in recent history, and I have come to believe it is a good thing. Had Hillary won, as so many expected, life would have gone on as has become normal and the apathy of the majority would simply have continued. But that did not happen. Instead, people who have remained complacent are looking for ways to become involved in their local communities. Young people are paying attention and finding ways to make their voices heard. And supporters of the President-elect are feeling empowered.

I personally have concerns about policy changes that are being promised (or threatened) and of the political climate that is most definitely changing. My tendency is to sit back and see what will happen, but this year, I feel a push to stay educated and to, at the very least, voice my concerns or my appreciation as issues and policies are decided where I live. I would encourage you to do the same.

I know many people will be happy to see 2016 come to a close as they look hopefully forward to 2017. The reality is, Saturday will turn into Sunday — and a new year will not make any difference on its own.

I will take the time to list my resolutions, and hopefully, keep one or two throughout the next 12 months. Eat better. Go to the gym. Plant something. Volunteer. Heal strained relationships. Journal daily. Learn something new. Go to the beach. Plan and execute an adventure to somewhere I have never been before. Hug more. Tell people you care about, that you care about them. Live my best life.

And I will head into 2017 with some thoughts from a few of the famous who left us this year: “You gotta have faith,” “Take it easy” and “May the Force be with you.”

Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire. She can be reached at holliesallwrite@gmail.com.