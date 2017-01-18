Hollie Grimaldi Flores: Marching on | TheUnion.com

I am almost embarrassed to admit it, but I will not be participating in the Women’s March this weekend. I will not be in Washington, D.C. with an anticipated 200,000 plus participants, nor will I be joining in any of the other estimated 600 satellite marches expected to draw over 1 million participants worldwide. All told, that is over 1.25 million people expected to show up to march on behalf of the rights of women. That’s a pretty big number. But I will not be among them.

Don’t be mistaken. I am with them. I am for them. I am them, but I stand (or sit) in solidarity amid the warmth (next to the fire) and comfort of my living room.

In case you have missed it, according to the website http://www.womensmarch.com, their mission, in part, states: “In the spirit of democracy and honoring the champions of human rights, dignity and justice who have come before us, we join in diversity to show our presence in numbers too great to ignore. The Women’s March on Washington will send a bold message to our new government on their first day in office, and to the world, that women’s rights are human rights. We stand together, recognizing that defending the most marginalized among us is defending all of us.”

This is a group unwilling to stand by and watch as women’s rights — and in truth, human rights — continue to be threatened. So I keep asking myself, “Why not me?” Why don’t I feel compelled to march? I have several friends who are on their way to Washington this week. Many others who will be busing to Sacramento, San Francisco, and other major cities across the U.S. When I dig deep, I confess to feeling like I am not needed there. I am already being represented by those friends and acquaintances. But I also feel myself feeling that I’m possibly taking the coward’s way out. Why do I leave it to others to effect change? Why, when I admittedly suffer from a fear of missing out on pretty much anything, am I willing to miss out on being part of this historical march? The history books will undoubtedly include these marches — projected to be the largest in over four decades — and I am sitting (willingly) on the sidelines. The decision is partially economics and logistics but mostly it is a bit of self-preservation. I guess I am saying out loud that I am afraid nothing will happen. Nothing will change. I am not convinced the new administration will give it the courtesy of acknowledgement — even with the 140 character limitations of the preferred social platform of Twitter.

Please don’t come for my Woman Card. I am thrilled that so many are saying,“Enough.” I would not willingly stand by and watch my human and civil rights stripped away, and I bow to those who are stepping up on my behalf. I applaud them. I hope their voices will be heard and will not be ignored. But I fear the opposite and maybe that is the bigger issue for me. That cynicism is winning out over activism — at least at the national level.

Another segment of the Women’s March mission states: “This march is the first step towards unifying our communities, grounded in new relationships, to create change from the grassroots level up.“

To that end, I encourage all those who do march to let the march be the beginning — and not the beginning and end of it. My encouragement comes in the form of local activism. I do vow to pay attention and act locally. I do still believe we can make a difference within our community and encourage citizens to show up in their own backyards. There are plenty of issues we can take on and do something about. Show up at local government meetings. Participate. Fill empty seats on school, fire and water boards. Make certain there are enough candidates running for city council and other races to make an actual vote necessary.

The Women’s March on Washington and around the world draws attention to much more than women’s issues. The nation is awake. Change — on some level — is bound to be the result.

Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire. She can be reached at holliesallwrite@gmail.com.