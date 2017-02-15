Hollie Grimaldi Flores: Love is in the air | TheUnion.com

I spent Saturday evening at a dinner party with three girlfriends and our spouses. I have known these women for about 20 years. We have celebrated and mourned together — births and deaths, the beginning and ending of marriages, the death of ex-spouses and parents, career changes and moves to other cities. Though none of us would be considered big gamblers, I realize every time we have gone on a “girls weekend” together, we have done so in gambling-centered cities including Reno, Lake Tahoe and Las Vegas.

We went for a bachelorette party, we went for a birthday party, we went to see a group one of us loved, we went just to get away and just to be together. We have confided and counseled, laughed and cried together. And even though a full year can go by in between our time as a unit, we pick up right where we left off. Saturday evening, we celebrated relationships.

Our host couple will celebrate 41 years of marriage in 2017. The other three couples have about 150 years between us in failed and current unions combined. The group also included newlyweds. I bring this up because as I looked around the table I realize how lucky each of us is to have found the right match. Maybe we all didn’t get it right the first time, as our hosts did, but we all seem to have gotten it right this time. And not a moment too soon.

I am the youngest in the group and more than half way through my 50s. We talked a little about how difficult it would be to find love in our small community — at any age, but certainly after a “certain age.”

I am a sucker for love — a true romantic and I fancy myself a yenta — a matchmaker. I know my love for love comes from the fact that I was born on Valentine’s Day. A modern-day cupid. I have had my hand in introducing a few twosomes here and there over the years. One of the couples at the dinner is working on their 14th year of marriage and hold me responsible. I mean, they have me to thank.

I have a friend who says Valentine’s Day is a Hallmark holiday, meaning its only purpose is to create business for the makers of greeting cards, florists and restaurants. Somehow it has become a woman’s holiday — where the man seems to be the one responsible for gifts, cards and romantic gestures. Though Valentine’s Day origins are Christian in nature, according to Wikipedia, “The day first became associated with romantic love within the circle of Geoffrey Chaucer in the 14th century, when the tradition of courtly love flourished. In 18th-century England, it evolved into an occasion in which lovers expressed their love for each other by presenting flowers, offering confectionery, and sending greeting cards (known as “valentines”).”

It is, of course, my favorite day of the year. Even when I was single and uncoupled, I could usually count on at least one friend to celebrate with me. Having a Valentine’s birthday has meant special celebrations for as long as I can remember. As a child, I would get (in my mind) recognition from every one of my classmates, and I would share the sentiment back to them. As an adult having my birthday on Valentine’s literally changed the course of my life.

But I understand for others it may only illuminate loneliness, bring unwanted attention to their aloneness or worse, to the feelings of disappointment in a relationship that lacks any of the romantic notions associated with the day.

I realize how impetuous I was in my early adult years, when it came to sharing my life with another. I had little patience for conflict or disappointment and I was quick to walk away from anyone who did not meet my expectations. As I have gotten older, I have slowly learned what is important and what I can “let go of.” I realized and point out that everyone comes with a certain amount of baggage and the longer we are on the planet, the more set we become in our own ways. It’s important to know what is worth negotiating and what are deal breakers.

And that is what I tell my single friends who are still looking for love and happiness in the form of a life partner. Know what is really important. Know what you can let slide and know what is not negotiable. Go from there.

As I think of the four couples that gathered together Saturday night. I realize we all had one thing in common and that is we are married to our best friend. The longest lasting relationships are those that have become true friendships, even if the origin began with not much more than chemistry, when you find the one you like to be with, no matter what you are doing, you have hit the jackpot.

