Hollie Grimaldi Flores: Keeping resolutions | TheUnion.com

It is almost the end of January, and I am still holding onto my resolve for 2017 — at least some of it. I personally always begin the year taking a month off drinking alcohol of any kind. Following the holiday season, which is often plagued with parties and social events, a month of solid sobriety is something my body has earned. I think I have been doing so for about 20 years now — so long so, it is effortless.

This year, I added a self-imposed sugar ban which also has been relatively easy, as I have walked away from processed or added sugar for months at a time, several times in the past few years. I had about 75 days under my belt on the last round but said “to heck with it” when I went on vacation and continued to indulge throughout the holidays. Giving it up again was fairly painless, though I admit to finding (and ignoring) a couple of grams here and there hidden in a sauce or snuck into a processed food product.

I also decided to try some time away from flour to see how my body feels about that. No bread or pasta — not to get away from gluten so much as to cut down on carbohydrates — just another test for my frame to see what effect it might have on my metabolism. This one has been a bit harder to adjust to. What am I supposed to dunk my eggs into? Lettuce as a bun is NOT the same thing. And oh, how I miss rolling my fork full of a good old fashioned number 8 spaghetti noodle. But I have worked on finding some palatable substitutions, at least in the pasta department and find myself eating my eggs scrambled or in an omelet — so much easier that way — and my burger has become part of a salad. Who knew?

I am fortunate to have my husband’s support. He joins me in “prohibition” and is currently saying no to carbohydrates of all types — except those found in fruit and vegetables. Even then, I notice he is not as likely to grab an apple as a snack or choose corn as a vegetable. (These particular examples are higher in carbohydrates then, say, a berry or zucchini.) I think he obsesses a bit more than I do, but he prefers to call it discipline.

I am lacking in the “get out there and exercise” department, but my resolve is to do so an average of four days a week. I think I can make up for the days I have missed by doubling up next month. So, as far as I am concerned, I am still on track. Worst case is I don’t do anything until June and then exercise every day until Christmas — and we can still call it good.

The area I am most challenged in is with my word of the year. Last year, someone, somewhere suggested instead of making resolutions that we ultimately break, we should choose a word and strive to make that our focus for the year. I thought that was a fabulous idea and chose my word. The problem is, I forgot what It was. I may have done an exceedingly superior job with the word, may have made all my decisions with that word as the underlying tone but would have done so subliminally. Having no idea what that word may have been, I am choosing to believe I nailed it! And, decided to try it again.

This year, I chose a word and wisely, wrote it down. My word for 2017 is hope. I hope for a bright future for my children and families everywhere. I hope for sunny skies and warm weather. I hope for safe travels. I hope for financial security. I hope for good health and the good health of family and friends. I hope for equal rights for all humans. I hope for tolerance and acceptance. I hope for sound leadership for our country. I hope for peace in the world. I hope and I hope and I hope.

But I am not naïve enough to believe hoping will get the job done. So, I also keep my resolve to stay involved in the community. I am sitting on two boards and one commission and two committees. I said no to a few offers that did not align with my goals and that was difficult — but I have also resolved to find balance as well.

So, to recap: I resolved to spend January alcohol-free and to say “so long” to sugar and white flour for an unspecified amount of time. I chose my word to focus on and made the commitment to be an active member of the community — but to have balance as well. I encourage you to join me in one or all of the above!

CORRECTION: Last week, I printed this quote and attributed it to “anonymous,” but have since been corrected. With apologies to Vivian Greene.

“Life isn’t about waiting for the storm to pass…It’s about learning to dance in the rain.” ©Vivian Greene

Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire. She can be reached at holliesallwrite@gmail.com.