Hollie Grimaldi Flores: Dancing in the rain | TheUnion.com

I feel confident believing I am not alone when I say, “Enough with the rain, already!”

Of course, I am thankful for the increased showers and the increased chance of saying good-bye to drought like conditions. I sincerely hope the snow pack is wet and deep, and lingers through the earliest part of spring, keeping our reservoirs and rivers full for the rest of the year.

As much as I dislike the rain, the low rocks of the South Yuba exposed and dry over the last few summers has made my heart sad. Brown grass and the fire danger that lay in wait was no small matter. However, at this point, I do believe all the rain dances that were danced last year may have been overkill. Honestly, I just beg for balance. Give me a few days of rain and some of the sunshine I have come to expect since moving to California some 32 years ago. Alternate. This “all or none” bit of weather has got me a bit under the weather. I know there is a support group out there somewhere made up of people who feel the same way.

Growing up in the East, where sun is scarce from, say, October to May, I have done my share of enduring long periods of precipitation. I am accustomed to the feelings of despair that can befall a community forced to face grey skies day after drenched galoshes day. A pall comes over the entire region. Moods become as dark as the clouds and patience falls in short supply.

In the region of my upbringing, the thing that was most in short supply was a sunny day. I was taught early on to take full advantage of any day that began with blue sky. It really didn’t matter much if it was 32 degrees or 70 degrees, if the sun was out, I was out. There is a reason football is a fall sport! To sit inside on a sunny day may have been considered an actual sin by some religious orders. Unless work or education was the cause, the expectation on a day full of sunshine was a day full of accomplishment. Sunny days were meant for yard work, gardening, walks and bike rides. Cars were washed, pets were washed. Laundry was washed and hung out to dry. People sat out on their front porches, just to take in the sun and to watch the kids play. On hot, sunny days (also known as July in upstate New York), the day might include running through the sprinklers or converging on the neighbor’s house who actually had a pool. As a teen, it meant afternoons at the creek or laying on the green grass in the backyard watching fluffy white clouds roll by.

Since moving to the West, it has become easy to take a sunny day for granted. I almost feel bad complaining about the incessant storm system of the past week which shows no signs of letting up. I guiltily admit to feeling a bit smug while watching the national news this year — the hurricanes, tornadoes, first sweltering and now frigid temperatures, flooding and snow falling in record depths — that is why we pay a premium to live in paradise, I thought. But alas, it appears paradise gets a turn as well.

As I live and work my way through this very wet season, I have made the conscious shift to make sure I make the most of each day — sunny or cloudy, dry or wet. This is a bit difficult to navigate as I read the news and watch the feeds showing creeks overflowing, and often buildings (a.k.a businesses and livelihoods) and homes flooded, roads washed away, trees falling on houses and buildings literally in my own backyard. I can see water running down the wall inside my home as I write this — apparently, my treehouse has a leak of its own. I will get out a towel and a pan to set beneath it and wait for the storm to pass.

It gives me pause and makes me even more aware of the comparative abundance in my own life. I can’t help but wonder how those without walls of any type are protecting themselves against the elements today. So, in the spirit of “acting locally,” I will gather extra blankets and coats and donate them to local groups who can distribute them to those who need them most.

Staying positive amidst these acts of Mother Nature is by no means an easy feat. I don’t mean to make too light of it. But I keep thinking of a quote I have seen many times over the recent years: “Life isn’t about waiting for the storm to pass… It’s about learning to dance in the rain. — Anonymous”

In that spirit, I will hunker down knowing this squall will pass — and promise not to waste the next sunny day.

Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire. She can be reached at holliesallwrite@gmail.com.