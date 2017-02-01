Hollie Grimaldi Flores: Agreeing to disagree | TheUnion.com

The saying goes, “opposites attract” — and I can attest to its truthfulness in at least one case. That would be the man I’m married to and me.

When we first met, I wore peasant skirts and peace sign earrings. He wore button down shirts and a tie.

I was a lapsed Protestant. He was a practicing Catholic.

I loved the ocean. He loved the mountains.

I was (still am) a social butterfly. He preferred to stay at home and relax (still does).

I listened to rock and roll and country. He listened to talk radio, classical music or jazz. Period.

I was a fairly liberal Democrat. He was a staunch Republican.

The list goes on, but somehow we found something in each other that was attractive and interesting. We educated each other — and if we have not learned to appreciate, we have at least learned to accept the differences.

I owe my appreciation of jazz and classical music to him. Given the choice of talk radio, jazz or classical, I would always choose Brubeck over Limbaugh and Chopin over Savage. After a time, I came to appreciate Guaraldi and Vivaldi but could never really stomach the rantings of the mad men who filled broadcast hours finding fault with every administration from Clinton to Obama with some “W” love in between. But I will also admit, I learned a little bit here and there. And he has learned the names of many of the classic rock artists playing on the radio. (He still can’t stomach country music but he did take me to see one of my favorites a few years ago and did not complain at all. Now, that is love!)

For the most part, neither of us have been all that passionate about the political scene on anything more than the local level. We would have occasional discussions on some policy differences over the years but nothing that would cause discourse in the relationship.

After running a small business, I could even see my way over to his point of view on some issues. Over time. I began to refer to myself as a fiscally responsible liberal. And I found him admitting to aligning with at least one or two socially liberal causes.

Throughout 2016, when our points of view seemed polarizing, we would agree to stop talking about it. Not only within our marriage, but within our circle of friends as well. We valued the relationships and still do, but there are some we have not seen since the beginning of November.

As you might imagine, these past few months have been a bit more difficult in our household. When it comes to politics, the mascots of our political parties always seemed backwards to me as I rarely forgot anything in the relationship while he sometimes seemed like an … need I say it? But now the time has come for this donkey to discuss the literal elephant in the room.

Over the last week or so, we have tried to have some open discussion about the issues on which we disagree. In my own attempt to “reach across the aisle” or in our case, “across the sofa,” I asked him to help me understand his points of view on some of the hot button topics of the day — arrogance and lunacy not withstanding — I inquired about his thoughts on immigration reform, building the wall, climate change and other controversial topics. I suggested an interview-style dialogue so I could keep my emotions in check and just try to understand where he was coming from. He agreed. After two questions, I had to stop. I was emotional! He was not. He was pragmatic and frank. I was beside myself. How could I live with someone who views things so differently? He suggested we just stop talking politics because he doesn’t care about any of the issues as much as he cares about me.

And that is how we ended it. Once again agreeing to disagree. And isn’t that the beauty of this great nation of ours? We are all entitled to have and to voice and to fight for what we believe in. If we are passionate, we can take to the streets, write to our representatives, decide to run for office ourselves. Effect change.

I focus on areas in which we can agree — and there are many. We have always been two very different people. One of the best things about us is our willingness to accept each other as we are — flaws and all.

Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire. She can be reached at holliesallwrite@gmail.com.