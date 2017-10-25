Hitchcock meets hilarity in Quest Theaterworks production of “The 39 Steps” in Grass Valley

WHEN: Nov. 2-19. Preview Nov. 2 at 7 p.m., preview Nov. 3 at 8 p.m., shows at 8 p.m. Nov. 4, 10, 11, 17 and 18, Nov. 9 and 16 at 7 p.m. and matinées Nov. 5, 12 and 19 at 2 p.m.

Mix a Hitchcock masterpiece with a juicy spy novel, add a dash of Monty Python and you have "The 39 Steps," a fast-paced whodunit for anyone who loves the magic of theatre.

This two-time Tony and Drama Desk Award-winning treat is packed with nonstop laughs, over 150 zany characters (played by a ridiculously talented cast of four), an on-stage plane crash, handcuffs, missing fingers and some good old-fashioned romance.

In "The 39 Steps," a man with a boring life meets a woman with a thick accent who says she's a spy. When he takes her home, she is murdered.

Soon, a mysterious organization called "The 39 Steps" is hot on the man's trail in a nationwide manhunt that climaxes in a death-defying finale. A riotous blend of virtuoso performances and wildly inventive stagecraft, "The 39 Steps" amounts to an unforgettable evening of pure pleasure.

"This piece is a great example of how much can be done in the theater with very little," said Quest Theaterworks artistic director Scott Ewing. "It has four actors and some props and costumes and has the audience in stitches throughout. We selected "The 39 Steps" because it fits our motto of 'small but mighty' theater.

"And, because we wanted to create an opportunity for local stage star Danny McCammon to direct a show. Danny has extensive stage experience but his heart is in improvisation and sketch comedy and "The 39 Steps" is a cinematic collection of thirty-three sketches as the main character makes a mad dash across Great Britain, encountering character after character.

"It's right in Danny's wheelhouse. I've seen the rehearsals and the results are pure comic gold."

This, the 44th production for Quest Theaterworks, will be its last … until, of course, the 4th Annual Nugget Fringe Theater Festival in January wherein stages all over downtown Grass Valley will host no less than 40 shows from all around the globe, staging some 150 performances over 10 days.

The festival has quickly grown to become the largest theatrical event in the area and the largest mountain lively arts festival in the region. Look for a tribute to American playwright Sam Shepard, myriad cutting edge original works, magic, poetry, storytelling, stand-up and more.

"We want to give focused attention to our youngest as she prepares for college," said Quest Theaterworks and "The 39 Steps" co-producer Lois Ewing. "So we'll still be involved, still do the festival and perhaps act and direct for others, but after the Nugget Fringe Festival in January, we won't be producing again until the summer Mini Nugget Fringe in July of 2019."

"The 39 Steps" plays at the Off Center Stage November 2-19. Preview shows for $15 Nov. 2 at 7 p.m., and Nov. 3 at 8 p.m., regular shows at 8 p.m. Nov. 4, 10, 11, 17 and 18 from $25, Nov. 9 and 16 at 7 p.m. from $25 and matinées Nov. 5, 12 and 19 at 2 p.m. from $25.

Reserved seating is available. Tickets are available only at http://www.QuestTheaterworks.com. For more information call 530-366-5888.