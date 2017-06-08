Hindi Greenberg: ‘The Dixie Swim Club’: a humorous view of friendship | TheUnion.com

Legacy Productions current offering, "The Dixie Swim Club," is a well-acted and staged evening of fun entertainment.

It is the story of friendships, forged when five Southern women compete on a college swim team, then honed when they reunite annually at a beach cottage on the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

Over almost 55 years, the five very different women are shown reconnecting as they navigate and support each other through their lives' many changes, challenges and joys and as they manage, even with occasional battles, to preserve the friendships that developed from their inadvertent connection in their college pool.

The show is one where the quality of the production not only enhances, but surpasses the quality of the original script.

The play, a 2007 collaboration by playwrights Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten (the latter co-wrote the popular TV show, "The Golden Girls") is sitcom-like, with rapid fire dialog, funny repartee and occasional sadness. Fortunately, Director John Bivens, in his first full directorial outing, doesn't allow his fine cast to rely on trite stereotypes — over the course of the play, he allows each actress to fully show the growth of her individual character.

Like many friendships forged when young, the girls' disparate personalities diverge even more as they age, but there is always an underlying strong bond.

Former swim team captain Sheree (Nancy Haffey) is often the dominant one in the group, with her take-charge persona and organized plans for activities, but Haffey nicely portrays Sheree's suppressed vulnerability. Lexie (Kim Wellman) has a lot of fun strutting her stuff (and has many of the best lines), while seeming to be irredeemably shallow and self-centered. But in the second act, dramatic changes occur and Wellman believably exhibits her character's new-found depth.

The characters of Jeri (Nadia White) and Dinah (Sue LeGate-Halford) also undergo profound personality changes. Jeri matures from naïve nun to happily married mother, yet White manages to convey a fundamental innocence even as she becomes a sexual being. Dinah evolves from a career-driven, hard-drinking, solo lifestyle to become a compassionate and supportive friend — LeGate-Halford's pregnant pauses and raised eyebrow are alone worth the price of admission.

The role of Vernadette (Catherine Johnston), plagued by a lifetime of hard luck, encompasses comedy and pathos — Johnston gives credibility to someone who needs to have some levity and good memories, until such time as her aging denies her even that.

The teamwork of director, cast and crew combine to breathe life and depth into the play. The fine quality of the acting is matched by strong production values. The striking set that depicts the charm of the beach cottage, designed by Bivens, Darryl Stines and Les Solomon, contributes greatly to the overall effect, as do the sound design by Kristine Alcamo and lighting design by Solomon.

And the hairdos and wigs utilized to characterize the women as they age are, at times amusingly, styled by cast member Haffey.

Enjoy a humorous, very well-done production of "The Dixie Swim Club" at the Nevada Theatre through June 24.

Hindi Greenberg is one of a group of eight friends who she has known since seventh grade and who she sees whenever she visits Minneapolis. They are "The Dixie Swim Club" doubled — but she isn't sure exactly which character she is … Greenberg is a local entertainment and theater reviewer for The Union and Prospector.