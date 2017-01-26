HIndi Greenberg: Nugget Fringe Festival — something to please everyone | TheUnion.com

January means that it’s time for the annual Nugget Fringe Festival. Started three years ago and produced by Quest Theaterworks, this year’s Festival encompasses 35 different shows, with most having multiple performances over a period of ten days in four different venues in downtown Grass Valley.

Fringe Festivals exist worldwide as havens for underground and emerging arts scenes and, as our local Fringe does, include plays, monologues, poetry, experiential events, dance, comedy and, basically, anything anyone wants to present. The largest Fringe is in Edinburgh, Scotland, and San Francisco also has a good Festival. Most Fringes are un-juried, open to all performers. This openness fosters the work of both the well-established and the obscure–everyone has the opportunity to participate, whether polished or imperfect. Often, these are performances that wouldn’t support a long run nor the cost of renting a large venue, but as small, one-time events, they are exciting and unique.

This past weekend I saw six different shows, most an hour each. Three were at the Unitarian Church on South Church Street and three were at the Holbrook Hotel. The shows ranged from good to excellent, so all were worth seeing. I will be going to five more shows next weekend; the Fringe can definitely keep you busy if you like performance.

The first show, a fine way to begin my Fringe experience, was called “Locally Conceived,” consisting of six short plays written by six local playwrights. Ariel Elliott’s solo piece, about a monster that stands silently watching her, had me clutching the sides of my chair.

I also attended both “Eclectigoria” shows, one consisting of eight people presenting monologues utilizing previously published material and the other employing originally written monologues. Especially noteworthy in the latter show was Marion Jeffery’s complete assimilation of the persona of actress Sarah Bernhardt, creatively conveying Sarah’s own history.

A comedy show, “Seat Down, Stand Up,” featured three young women, each doing her own fifteen minute routine. This was fun, from some new stand-up performers.

An illuminating piece, “Man and the Moon,” was presented by Scott Ewing, talking about his father’s life and his own relationship with that man, revealing a lot about his father but perhaps more about himself in an easy, non-apologetic manner. I wish more people could be so open about their joyous and traumatic history.

A piece that would be a hit even outside the Fringe was Lois Ewing’s one-woman tour de force presentation of “The Good Body,” Eve Ensler’s (writer of “The Vagina Monologues”) examination of the tumultuous relationship most women have with their bodies. Creatively directed by Sharon Winegar, Ewing channeled a variety of funny, sad, bitter and wise characters with deep warmth and feeling.

I’m looking forward to next week’s shows—if they’re at least as good as what I’ve already seen, my time will be well-spent. You can obtain a Fringe program, containing descriptions of shows, times, locations and ticket prices (mostly between $10-15), at various locations in downtown Grass Valley or on-line at http://www.nuggetfringe.com.

Hindi Greenberg continues to be amazed at the creativity and talent in our little hamlet. In a few more years, this Fringe might just become a tourist event for lovers of performance.