Herbalism classes start next month in Nevada City | TheUnion.com

A series of four classes for beginning home herbalists begins Feb. 21 at HAALo Loft, 408 Broad St., Ste. 15, Nevada City.

The classes, taught by herbalist Rachel Berry, are designed to help the home herbalist feel more confident using self-prescribed herbal medicine for health and wellness.

Topics include general principals of home-scale herbalism, tools of the trade, discussion of various forms of herbal medicine, safe and appropriate application, as well as how to make your own herbal preparations at home, according to a press release. An emphasis will be placed on locally available plants with a long history of safe and effective use.

The classes will be 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. every other Tuesday starting Feb. 21, and continuing March 7 and 21, and April 4.

Tuition is $150.

This series includes four classes:

Getting Started with Home Scale Herbalism

Topics include: introduction to the practice of home-scale herbalism; an introduction to commonly used garden, landscape and kitchen herbs; a discussion of common ailments that are reasonable to treat at home with herbs, and safety issues.

At the end of class, students will have a deeper understanding of home scale herbalism and specific ideas as to how to incorporate more herbal medicine into your daily life. Participants will also receive a list of trusted references to expand your practice.

Tincture, Tea, Powder or Pill: How to Take Herbal Medicine

In this class, students will review (and sample) these different methods of taking herbal medicine, and discuss issues of: cost effectiveness, convenience, ease of ingestion, and appeal to infants and children.

We will also discuss methods appropriate for specific health conditions, and cost-saving DIY alternatives to store bought products. An emphasis will be placed on how to take herbs for the upcoming cold and flu season, but all questions are welcome. At the end of class students will make immune-boosting herb balls — a delicious and nutritious technique for taking powdered herbs.

Making Tinctures at Home

During this class, students will learn how to independently make their own medicinal tinctures using:

• the popular folk method (which takes about two weeks)

• the herbal percolation method (which takes about a day)

• fresh, dried, or powdered herbs

• a variety of bases, or menstruum, including alcohol, glyceride, and vinegar

Making Medicinal Oils and Salves

During this class, participants will learn:

• how to make a quality medicinal oil from fresh or dried plants, and salve

• how to choose appropriate oils, beeswax, and other optional ingredients

• various herbal applications for first aid, muscle repair, pain relief, skin repair, infant care, colds, and more.

• How to make culinary oils for the kitchen and promote general wellness.

For more information, visit http://www.HAALo.org or http://www.SierraBotanica.com. To purchase tickets, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/o/haalo-4680458461.