HELP: Out of sync!

The Harmonic Convergence Quartet are opening up auditions for their lead part, which is the voice range of a second tenor or a baritone who can sing an F#/G above middle C.

This male acappella quartet have been together for five years now.

They have a repertoire of over 40 songs from all styles of music: Musical show tunes, Beatles, Billy Joel, Seal, Mraz, Four Freshmen, Christmas tunes, Valentine tunes, new age spiritual, and a great variety of songs to get excited about.

They have categorized their repertoire into four concerts and sung seasonally: Christmas (of course) at Christmas time, love songs from February to May, pop/showtunes from June to September, mixed tunes from September to November, and spiritual tunes whenever requested by churches, weddings, etc.

This opportunity is for someone who likes singing, likes acappella, and enjoys performing. Essentially, they have as many gigs as they want to have fun with.

The quartet sings at parties, clubs like the German American Club, retirement/nursing/senior homes, weddings, wineries, churches, Valentine gigs, Christmas gigs, the Sierranader Annual Show, and the Nevada County Fair.

Recommended Stories For You

Because of their repertoire, reading music is necessary for speed of learning and practicing the songs.

For more information visit the website at: http://www.harmonicconvergencequartet.com, or contact Jim Wahler at 530-274-2416 or email at jimawahler@comcast.net.