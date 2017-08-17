Help needed for 3 Nevada County dogs

Three dogs that belonged to an elderly widow, whose husband passed away a couple of years ago, are in need of care.

According to Sammie's Friends, the three dogs have rotten teeth with abscesses and are in a great deal of distress and pain.

Cherly Wicks says Mollie, an all-brown wiener dog, is having the most trouble and needs immediate care. Her sister, Missie, is not in quite as bad a shape and can still eat. They are both 9 years old.

Mickey, an 11-year-old Chihuahua, has a severe problem and has trouble eating.

The owner has little money and would be grateful to have her dogs be relieved of their pain.

Make a donation to Sammie's Friends located at 14647 McCourtney Road, Grass Valley, or go to the webpage http://www.sammiesfriends.org and make a donation through Paypal. If you have questions, you can call Cheryl Wicks, Sammie's Friends Founder, at (530) 272-8833.