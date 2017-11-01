‘Hedwig and the Angry Inch’ the second film in the 2017 CineBrew Film Series in Auburn

The second film in the 2017 CineBrew Series presents, "Hedwig and the Angry Inch" at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, at the State Theatre in Auburn.

The film is a 2001 American glam-rock musical cabaret written and directed by John Cameron Mitchell, who also portrays the title role.

Hedwig, an "internationally ignored song stylist," tours the U.S. with her backing band, the Angry Inch, as she tells her life story and follows her former lover/bandmate who stole her songs. The film has since developed a devoted cult following.

"Hedwig" was inspired by visits to Mitchell's parents' home in Cold War Berlin. Mitchell's father, Army Maj. Gen. John H. Mitchell, was in charge of all U.S. military forces in West Germany.

Mitchell's mother, in an interview with the Denver Post, said, "A lot of people have said Hedwig's story helped them. A lot of gay people are alienated, and don't feel they are worthwhile. But this is an upbeat story, and I'm glad it makes them feel good."

"Hedwig" won numerous awards including Best Feature Film at the Berlin International Film Festival 2001, and Best Narrative Feature at the San Francisco International Film Festival 2001.