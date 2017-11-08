‘Heartland Holiday’ a musical comedy from Off Broadstreet Theatre in Nevada City
November 8, 2017
KNOW & GO
WHAT: “Heartland Holiday”
WHEN: Opens Friday, at 8:15 p.m. Shows continue on Fridays & Saturdays through Dec. 23.
Fridays & Saturdays at 8:15 p.m. (Also Sunday, Nov. 19 & 26 at 2 p.m. Admission $24)
WHERE: Off Broadstreet Theatre, 305 Commercial St., Nevada City.
TICKETS: $28
Operators of radio station KEEN in Keene, CA (pop. 431) hope that their annual Christmas Eve broadcast will carry a message of unity that will grow from their tiny foothill community near Bakersfield, "The Heartland of California," and spread good will across the nation.
Through their unique broadcast, they celebrate not just Christmas, but also Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Chinese New Year, The Hindu Festival of Lights, St. Lucia's Day and other Winter Solstice observances that can trace their roots back to our primitive ancestors.
Their message is simple: People are the same the world over.
Jed Dixon, Micah Cone, Heather Dixon, Tina Marie Kelley and Kim Wellman bring their vocal and comedic talents to this hilarious and heartwarming event.
Scenes re-enacted during the broadcast recall such holiday traditions as "Christmas Dinner," "Last Minute Gift Shopping" and the creation of that special low-budget holiday treat, "The Christmas Surprise Loaf."
Exciting songs made famous by ABBA, Alabama, Billy Joel, Bing Crosby, Chuck Berry, The Dixie Chicks, Eartha Kitt, Elvis, The Blues Brothers and many more, along with Tina Marie Kelley's imaginative choreography, make this a memorable way to celebrate the holiday season.
Pre-show entertainment is provided by Chris Crockett beginning one hour before show time for all performances.
For further information or for show reservations, please call Off Broadstreet at 530-265-8686 or 530-478-1213 or visit http://www.offbroadstreet.com.
