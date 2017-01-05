‘Harry and Snowman’ screens at State Theatre | TheUnion.com

“Harry and Snowman,” a film about a man and a winning rescue horse, screens tonight and Sunday at the State Theatre in Auburn.

The film shows 7 p.m. tonight and 2 p.m. Sunay at the theatre at 985 Lincoln Way.

The film centers on Dutch immigrant Harry deLeyer, who journeyed to the United States after World War II and developed a transformative relationship with a broken down Amish plow horse he rescued off a slaughter truck bound for the glue factory.

Harry paid $80 for the horse and named him Snowman.

Less than two years out of the Amish plow fields, Snowman won the 1958 Triple Crown of show jumping, beating the nation’s blue bloods.

Harry’s career was catapulted by Snowman and he went on to become one of the most successful riders and trainers in America. He represented the United States at the World Championships in Sweden in 1983 and was recognized by the United States Equestrian Foundation with a Pegasus Medal of Honor in 2002 for his lifetime contribution to the sport.

Snowman appeared on the most popular game show of the 1960’s, “To Tell the Truth” and on “Who Do You Trust” with Johnny Carson. He had his own fan club, was profiled twice in Life magazine and was the subject of three best-selling books, including the 2011 NY Times Best-Seller, The Eighty-Dollar Champion.”

Eighty-six year old Harry, the “Galloping Grandfather,” as he is known around the world, tells their Cinderella love story firsthand, as he continues to train on today’s show jumping circuit.

General Admission: $8. For information or tickets: contact Box Office: http://www.livefromauburn.com or 530-885-0156