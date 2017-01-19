‘Happy Birthday, Janis!’ plays this weekend at Nevada Theatre | TheUnion.com

LeGacy Presents will kick off their 11th season this year with a special concert weekend celebrating the birthday of Janis Joplin.

This will be the third year in a row that LeGacy will be celebrating the music of this iconic rock legend, who would have turned 74 Jan. 19. Although Janis passed away 46 years ago, her raw, powerful and uninhibited singing style still influences music today.

Accompanied with live music from Dave and the Cool Beans, Sue LeGate-Halford leads the band with her uncanny impersonation of one of rock and roll’s most beloved female artists.

The Beans are: Dave Halford and Paul Turner on guitar, Steve Sheppard on bass and John Basa on drums.

The concert will not only showcase songs from Janis, but from many other bands from the ‘60s and ‘70s.

Dave and the Cool Beans will also be providing vocals for many of the songs from The Beatles, Sonny & Cher, The Doobie Brothers, Jefferson Airplane, Annie Lennox and many more.

LeGate-Halford began portraying Joplin at Off Broadstreet theater in 1999. While rehearsing for the Off Broadstreet hit “Beyond Karaoke.” writer and director John Driscoll asked her if she could do a Joplin song.

“To be honest, I was never a big fan of Janis,” says LeGate-Halford, “but I told John ‘What the heck. I’m down for it’.”

Since then, she has developed a huge appreciation for Joplin and the influence she brought to the music scene of the ‘60s. Says LeGate-Halford.

”Painfully shy and certainly not a classic beauty, Janis found individual strength and acceptance through her unique voice — pushing it to the limit,” LeGate-Halford said. “Unfortunately, she also found acceptance and her ‘edge’ from getting high, something most addicts will relate to. A shame she couldn’t have loved herself for who she was….maybe we would still have her here.”

LeGate-Halford’s impersonation of Janis inspired Driscoll to write a show featuring her in the hit musical, “The Summer of Love,” which played to sold out houses in 2008, 2010 and again in 2012.

In 2015, LeGate-Halford joined up with her husband’s band, “Dave and the Cool Beans” to celebrate Janis’ birthday with this special concert.

Happy Birthday Janis! (Again!) will play this Friday and Saturday Jan. 20-21 at 8pm at the Nevada Theatre, 401 Broad St., Nevada City. Tickets are $20 in advance, available at the BookSeller, Harmony Books, online at legacypresents.com or by calling (530) 268-5419. Reserved seating at $35 available only online or through box office.

KVMR 89.5 FM will broadcast a live theatrical production of “Happy Birthday, Janis” from the Nevada Theatre this Saturday at 8 p.m.