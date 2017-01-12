‘Happy Birthday Janis!’ at Nevada Theatre Jan. 20-21 | TheUnion.com

LeGacy presents a rock and roll celebration of the birthday of one of rock’s greatest icons, Janis Joplin, Jan. 20-21at Nevada theatre.

“Happy Birthday Janis! (Again!)” plays 8 p.m. both nights.

Joplin would have turned 74 on Jan. 19. Although she has been gone 45 years, her music — and the music of her time — seem to live on.

Sue LeGate Halford, owner/producer (and sometimes director and actor) of LeGacy Presents, brings Joplin back to life with a vocal styling that few can bring to the stage the way Joplin did.

Joining her onstage is husband and co-producer Dave Halford’s band, “Dave and the Cool Beans” as back-up band for the music of Joplin and her generation.

“The Beans have played the Janis show two years in a row, and we have a fantastic time together!,” says LeGate-Halford. Dave and Cool Beans are comprised of Dave Halford on rhythm guitar and vocals, Steve Sheppard on bass and vocals, Paul Turner on lead guitar and vocals, and John Basa on the drums.

Tickets for “Happy Birthday Janis! (Again!)” are $20 in advance, available at the BookSeller in Grass Valley, Harmony Books in Nevada City, onloine at legacypresents.com or by calling (530) 268 5419

Reserved seating is availableat $35 through the box office or online only.